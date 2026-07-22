ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Disabled 50 OTT Platforms In Two Years As It Strengthens Online Safety Measures: MeitY

New Delhi: The government has disabled public access to 50 OTT platforms over the last two years for displaying obscene content and violating provisions of the Information Technology Act and other laws, as it continues to strengthen measures for online safety, digital well-being and child protection, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government's policies are aimed at ensuring "an Open, Safe, Trusted and Accountable Internet for its users, including children."

The ministry said recent amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 require social media platforms and other intermediaries to remove unlawful content within three hours of receiving an order from a competent court or a reasoned direction from the appropriate government or its authorised agency.