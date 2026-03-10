ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Directs Shipping Operators To Refrain From Predatory Pricing Amid West Asia Crisis

Mumbai: Shipping sector regulator Directorate General of Shipping has advised shipping companies, vessel operators and agents to refrain from "predatory, non-transparent and opportunistic pricing" practices in the wake of disruptions due to the West Asia conflict, according to sources.

In an advisory issued on Monday, the DGS also asked them to ensure that all applicable charges are communicated clearly and upfront to exporters, importers and other stakeholders.

The DGS advisory came following the regulator receiving representations from various stakeholders in the EXIM trade regarding the levy of multiple ancillary charges by shipping lines/carriers and their agents.

These charges are perceived to be "non-transparent and opportunistic in nature", resulting in an escalation in transaction costs in the logistics chain, DGS said.