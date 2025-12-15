ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt detects 489 fake GST registrations involving forged PAN, Aadhaar in Apr-Oct

New Delhi: The government has detected 489 fraudulent GST registrations till October involving forged PAN and Aadhaar, and resulting in tax evasion of over Rs 3,000 crore, Parliament was informed on Monday. In the last 2024-25 fiscal, 3,977 such fake registrations using forged PAN and Aadhaar were detected, involving evasion of Rs 13,109 crore. In 2023-24, 5,699 such fraudulent registrations came to light involving tax evasion of Rs 15,085 crore.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the Directorate General of Analytics and Risk Management (DGARM) has initiated an exercise to identify anomalies in digital information provided by the proprietorship firms at the time of GST registration.

GST registrations are identified, shortlisted wherein misuse of individual credentials like PAN is suspected. These suspect GSTINs are shared with field formations for appropriate verification.

In addition, DGARM also focuses on the identification of the risky taxpayers solely created for fake/bogus invoicing and passing on ineligible ITC in the supply chain, Chaudhary said.