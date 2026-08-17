ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Destroyed ISI-Backed Shahzad Bhatti Network; 200 Arrested Ahead Of Independence Day: Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that over 200 operatives of the ISI-backed terror group, Shahzad Bhatti Network, were arrested ahead of Independence Day, thwarting plans of the group to launch subversive attacks.

He said coordinated operations were held across different locations in 14 states, reflecting the country's zero tolerance towards terrorism.

Substantial recoveries, including IEDs, grenades bearing Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings, pistols, live cartridges, and CCTV cameras used for espionage, were made from the ISI-funded group, he said.

In a message on 'X', the Home Minister said, "Modi government destroyed the ISI-backed terror group Shahzad Bhatti Network ahead of Independence Day and thwarted its plans for subversive attacks by arresting more than 200 operatives."

"Indian security forces ripped apart the network by launching coordinated operations across different locations in 14 states, upholding a brilliant example of India's zero-tolerance towards terrorism," he said. The network was involved in several terrorist activities, Shah said.

According to a government statement, the Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) is a Pakistan-based terror syndicate linked to grenade, IED and petrol bomb attacks and targeted killings across India.