Govt Designates CISF As Main Security Organisation For India's 250 Seaports

New Delhi: In a move aimed at strengthening security across all major and minor Indian seaports, the Centre has designated the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as the new safety regulator for about 250 facilities located along the country's maritime borders, officials said on Friday.

The categorisation of the central paramilitary force (under the Union Home Ministry) has been done by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways through an order issued on November 18, CISF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajay Dahiya said.

The paramilitary force has been designated as a Recognised Security Organisation (RSO) for seaports under the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) code. An RSO acts as a regulator for seaport security. ISPS is a mandatory security regime for international shipping.

"This is a significant reform and a path-breaking step to enhance security across India's seaports. As ports play a vital role in trade, logistics and India's growing Blue Economy, the government is introducing a series of measures to modernise and standardise port security nationwide," Dahiya said.

The plan is expected to be put in place within the next six months, according to the 2023 updated guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), he said.

A senior officer said this was a "challenging" assignment for the force as it gets "new powers", leading to the acquisition of a lot of technical expertise. He said the force has been guarding ports since 1971, and it is currently present at 13 major ones like the Chennai Port, JNPT in Mumbai and the Cochin Port.

"For all things related to port security, the CISF will be the nodal or regulatory authority. We will work in three domains-- providing consultancy for the establishment of security systems and gadgets, deploying hybrid security manpower and training all stakeholders in the sector," the senior officer said.