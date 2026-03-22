'Act Responsibly': From Monday, No Limit On Domestic Airfare As Govt Removes Caps
The removal also comes at a time when airlines are facing significant operational disruptions in international routes due to the West Asia conflict.
Published : March 22, 2026 at 7:03 AM IST|
Updated : March 22, 2026 at 7:34 AM IST
New Delhi: The central government has removed temporary fare caps on domestic airfares that were imposed in the wake of the IndiGo flight disruptions last year. The removal of airfare caps will take effect on Monday, March 23, according to an order issued by the civil aviation ministry.
"Earlier on 6 December 2025, the Ministry of Civil Aviation took serious note of concerns regarding unusually high airfares being charged by certain airlines during large-scale flight disruptions of IndiGo, to safeguard passenger interests and ensure affordability during a period of constrained capacity," the ministry said.
The distance-based caps on domestic economy airfares ranged from Rs 7,500 (under 500 km) to Rs 18,000 (over 1,500 km). The removal also comes at a time when airlines are facing significant operational disruptions in international routes due to the West Asia conflict. In the order, the ministry also said that airlines are required to exercise pricing discipline and "act responsibly".
"Airlines shall ensure that fares remain reasonable, transparent and commensurate with market conditions, and that passenger interests are not adversely impacted," it said.
The ministry also stressed that any instance of excessive or unjustified surge in fares, if observed particularly during periods of peak demand, disruptions, or exigencies, would be viewed seriously. "The Ministry will continue to closely monitor airfare trends on a real-time basis," it said.
According to the order, the temporary caps on domestic airfares were imposed on December 6 to contain an abnormal surge in ticket prices arising out of large-scale flight disruptions of IndiGo.
"... The prevailing situation has since stabilised, with restoration of capacity and normalisation of operations across the sector. Upon review, it has been decided that the fare cap imposed vide the aforesaid letter shall stand withdrawn with effect from 23rd March, 2026," the order said.
The decision comes days after Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), representing major carriers like IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet, had written to the Ministry, warning that prolonged fare caps were pushing airlines towards financial stress due to mounting operational costs. FIA has also strongly opposed the MoCA directive mandating 60% free seat selection, citing it as regulatory overreach.
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