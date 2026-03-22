ETV Bharat / bharat

'Act Responsibly': From Monday, No Limit On Domestic Airfare As Govt Removes Caps

New Delhi: The central government has removed temporary fare caps on domestic airfares that were imposed in the wake of the IndiGo flight disruptions last year. The removal of airfare caps will take effect on Monday, March 23, according to an order issued by the civil aviation ministry.

"Earlier on 6 December 2025, the Ministry of Civil Aviation took serious note of concerns regarding unusually high airfares being charged by certain airlines during large-scale flight disruptions of IndiGo, to safeguard passenger interests and ensure affordability during a period of constrained capacity," the ministry said.

The distance-based caps on domestic economy airfares ranged from Rs 7,500 (under 500 km) to Rs 18,000 (over 1,500 km). The removal also comes at a time when airlines are facing significant operational disruptions in international routes due to the West Asia conflict. In the order, the ministry also said that airlines are required to exercise pricing discipline and "act responsibly".

"Airlines shall ensure that fares remain reasonable, transparent and commensurate with market conditions, and that passenger interests are not adversely impacted," it said.

The ministry also stressed that any instance of excessive or unjustified surge in fares, if observed particularly during periods of peak demand, disruptions, or exigencies, would be viewed seriously. "The Ministry will continue to closely monitor airfare trends on a real-time basis," it said.