Government Comes Out With Fresh Guidelines On Waste Batteries
Experts call for strengthening battery collection infrastructure, strict compliance with Extended Producer Responsibility norms and widespread public awareness about safe battery disposal, reports Santu Das.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has come out with a fresh set of guidelines for collection, handling, storage and transportation of waste batteries across the country. The guidelines have been issued under the Battery Waste Management (BWM) rules of 2022 keeping in view the hazardous nature of waste batteries. The regulations will apply to recyclers, collection centres, refurbishers, producers and entities involved in transportation of waste batteries.
The guidelines mandate that every producer, collection centre, recycler and refurbisher may store waste batteries only up to 90 days. These regulations will apply to companies or facilities engaged in the recycling of waste batteries, including establishments designated as collection centres for used batteries that collect and aggregate waste batteries from consumers, businesses and producers before transporting them to recyclers for processing.
Companies or entities involved in the refurbishment or reconditioning of used batteries also fall under the scope of these guidelines. The refurbishers may restore used batteries to a functional state for reuse or resale following appropriate safety and environmental protocols.
Producers have been defined as entities that engage in the manufacture and sale of batteries, including refurbished batteries, under their own brand or produced by other manufacturers or suppliers, while entities involved in transportation refers to a diverse range of organisations, service providers and logistics entities engaged in the transportation of waste batteries across different units, or interstate transfers within the country.
It is now mandatory for collection centres to obtain Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO) authorisation from respective State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) and Pollution Control Committees (PCCs).
The site plan of the collection facility needs to be submitted to the SPCB or PCC to assess and approve the facility's storage capacity. Only recyclers, refurbishers or producers shall be allowed to set up collection centres to prevent mishandling and illegal operations.
The guidelines call for collection centres to have equipment for weighing each delivery received and maintain a record of the same. They are also required to maintain records of the kind of waste batteries collected, like lead acid, lithium-ion, zinc based, etc.
The personnel at the collection centres are needed to wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), including gloves, eyewear, apron and shoes, while collecting or handling damaged and defective batteries.
The producers, collection centres, recyclers and refurbishers are required to maintain records of collection, sale, transfer and storage of waste batteries. The storage period of batteries may be extended by concerned SPCBs or PCCs in accordance with the Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Rules of 2016.
The guidelines have recommended storage containers for different types of batteries. Plastic drums or boxes have been recommended for alkaline, button batteries, lithium and small lithium-ion batteries. Those storing these batteries are needed to avoid stacking too high to prevent collapse or damage. Upright storage on pallets (no stacking) has been recommended for large lithium and lithium-ion batteries.
The guidelines call for ensuring transportation of waste batteries in such a manner that environmental consequences of hazards associated with the transportation could be kept at minimum. The batteries are to be transported in accordance with the provisions of Motor Vehicles Act of 1988.
Environmentalist B S Vohra asserted that the CPCB guidelines are a significant step towards addressing India's growing battery waste challenge.
He said that as the use of electric vehicles, energy storage systems and portable electronic devices continues to increase, the scientific management of end-of-life batteries has become critical.
"The guidelines mandate the use of PPE for workers handling damaged or defective batteries and limit the storage of waste batteries by producers, collection centres, recyclers and refurbishers to a maximum of 90 days, thereby reducing safety and environmental risks. However, their success will ultimately depend on effective implementation and strict enforcement," Vohra told ETV Bharat.
He said India must strengthen its battery collection infrastructure, ensure strict compliance with Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) norms and widespread public awareness about safe battery disposal.
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