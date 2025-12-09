ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Cancels 5,371 Licences Of Fertiliser Firms For Malpractices During Apr-Nov: Nadda

Union Minister JP Nadda speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The government has cancelled 5,371 licences of fertiliser firms for black marketing, hoarding as well as for distributing substandard material, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers Jagat Prakash Nadda said in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

In response to a question asked by BJP member Kiran Choudhary, Nadda said while states are empowered to take action on malpractices, the Centre takes action under the Essential Commodities Act of 1955 and the Fertiliser Control Order to check malpractices such as diversion, hoarding and overpricing. He said action on substandard material is taken under the Fertiliser Control Order.

"We would like to tell you, as you asked, from April 1 to November 28, there were 5,058 show-cause notices in black marketing, FIRs were lodged in 442 cases and licences cancelled were 3,732," Nadda said.

Similarly, in hoarding, there were 687 show-cause notices, 202 licence cancellations and 446 FIRs. In the case of distributing substandard material, show-cause notices were sent to 3,811 firms, as many as 1,437 licences were cancelled and 65 FIRs filed. The minister also informed that in case of diversion, there were 3,058 show-cause notices, 464 licence cancellations and 96 FIRs.

"If I talk about show-cause notices in the past 7 months, it is 12,814, and 5,835 licences were cancelled and 649 FIRs lodged. Out of this, 442 FIRs have been lodged on black marketing," Nadda said.