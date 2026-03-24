ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Calls All-Party Meeting On West Asia Situation On Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with all-party global delegation on Operation Sindoor global outreach, at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi on June 11, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The government has called an all-party meeting on the West Asia crisis on Wednesday, sources said. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to Parliament on the West Asia situation.

The prime minister on Monday said the difficult global conditions caused by the West Asia conflict are likely to persist for a long time and called upon the nation to remain prepared and united, just as it had stood together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement in the Lok Sabha, Modi addressed concerns related to the impact on fuel, fertilisers, national security and other areas in India as well as on its nationals residing in the West Asia region, detailing steps taken by the government to ensure that "ordinary families face as little trouble as possible". He said a unanimous voice on this crisis should go out to the world from India's Parliament.

Reaffirming India's unwavering commitment to humanity and peace, the prime minister said dialogue and diplomacy remain the only path to resolution and every Indian effort is directed at de-escalation and cessation of hostilities.