Govt Blocks Wingo App Over Complaints Of Large Scale SMS Fraud

New Delhi: The Government has blocked the Wingo App for allegedly sending fraudulent SMSes from users' phones using them as mules to allegedly carry out large-scale message-based cybercrimes, officials said on Friday. The action was taken by the Union Home Ministry and its anti-cybercrime agency, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), after getting numerous complaints against the Android application.

The agency said the app users were unknowingly becoming an accessory in an SMS fraud network run by cyber criminals. Following the complaints, the Government geo-blocked the app's command and control centre. Four Telegram channels, having 1.53 lakh users, and over 50 YouTube videos promoting the application were also blocked, the I4C said.

According to I4C, Wingo was a "Telecom Mule as a Service" app and provided earnings based on SMS tasks. Once a user downloaded the application, it activated a telecom mule infrastructure which used to start sending messages through the user's phone for carrying out cyber crimes.