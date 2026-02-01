ETV Bharat / bharat

Government-Backed Bhartiya Shiksha Board Gains Schools Across Country: What It Is And Its Key Features

New Delhi: Since the rollout of the National Education Policy (NEP) in 2020, India has been buzzing with efforts to transform its education system. There's fresh energy behind a vision to make learning more deeply connected to Indian roots and age-old traditions.

With this objective, the government has established a new national board equivalent to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Established in 2023, the Bhartiya Shiksha Board aims to run the school education system in line with Indian traditions. Schools across the country are now affiliating with this board.

In Delhi, two private schools, SR Capital Senior Secondary School and Nav Gyan Deep Senior Secondary School, have already joined the board. Many other schools have also applied for the affiliation.

Extending beyond Delhi, 169 schools nationwide have so far joined the Bhartiya Shiksha Board, while over 250 schools have applied. The board is expected to play a major role in India’s education system in the coming years.

What Is The Bhartiya Shiksha Board?

Turning to its background, the Bhartiya Shiksha Board was established on August 4, 2022, and is a government-recognised education board. It is positioned as an alternative to colonial-era and foreign education models. The Centre has entrusted its operation to Swami Ramdev’s Patanjali Yogpeeth. The Executive Chairman is Dr NP Singh, a former IAS officer.

For schools considering affiliation, the BSB accepts applications from Class I to Class XII, which authorities consider equivalent to CBSE. Students who pass Class XII under this board have access to all major academic and professional opportunities, as the Association of Indian Universities, University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and state governments recognise its Class X and XII certificates.

How Is It Different From CBSE?