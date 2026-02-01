Government-Backed Bhartiya Shiksha Board Gains Schools Across Country: What It Is And Its Key Features
Over 169 schools have joined the board, promoting indigenous knowledge systems, a lighter curriculum, and activity-based learning in line with the National Education Policy standards.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Since the rollout of the National Education Policy (NEP) in 2020, India has been buzzing with efforts to transform its education system. There's fresh energy behind a vision to make learning more deeply connected to Indian roots and age-old traditions.
With this objective, the government has established a new national board equivalent to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Established in 2023, the Bhartiya Shiksha Board aims to run the school education system in line with Indian traditions. Schools across the country are now affiliating with this board.
In Delhi, two private schools, SR Capital Senior Secondary School and Nav Gyan Deep Senior Secondary School, have already joined the board. Many other schools have also applied for the affiliation.
Extending beyond Delhi, 169 schools nationwide have so far joined the Bhartiya Shiksha Board, while over 250 schools have applied. The board is expected to play a major role in India’s education system in the coming years.
What Is The Bhartiya Shiksha Board?
Turning to its background, the Bhartiya Shiksha Board was established on August 4, 2022, and is a government-recognised education board. It is positioned as an alternative to colonial-era and foreign education models. The Centre has entrusted its operation to Swami Ramdev’s Patanjali Yogpeeth. The Executive Chairman is Dr NP Singh, a former IAS officer.
For schools considering affiliation, the BSB accepts applications from Class I to Class XII, which authorities consider equivalent to CBSE. Students who pass Class XII under this board have access to all major academic and professional opportunities, as the Association of Indian Universities, University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and state governments recognise its Class X and XII certificates.
How Is It Different From CBSE?
Highlighting the differences from CBSE, Dr NP Singh explains that the CBSE follows the Macaulay system of education, while the BSB revives indigenous education methods and integrates them with modern learning and India’s knowledge traditions. The syllabus includes the Vedas, Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita, Jain and Buddhist philosophy, stories of Indian heroes, constitutional values, the Gurukul tradition, and modern science and technology.
What Are The Key Features Of The Board?
Regarding the curriculum, the former IAS officer notes that the syllabus aligns with the National Curriculum Framework and meets the standards set by the NEP. The emphasis is on understanding rather than rote learning, with experience- and activity-based teaching methods.
To nurture students' mental well-being, the curriculum load is thoughtfully lighter. The syllabus also inspires students to thrive in the 21st century by fostering critical thinking, creativity, and life skills, while integrating Indian knowledge systems, values, culture, and modern science.
Providing updated figures, Lakshya Chhabria, principal of a Delhi school affiliated with the board, said over 160 schools up to Class XII and over 600 schools up to Class VIII have joined so far, with more than 250 applications pending.
Addressing Parents’ Concerns
To address parents’ concerns, Chhabria said some worry whether the board will use only Hindi as the medium of instruction, or whether switching from CBSE would create problems. The board is addressing these concerns. It will function as a home board, meaning exam centres will not be moved elsewhere. Students will take Class 10 and 12 exams in their own schools.
Also Read: