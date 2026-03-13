ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Assures Adequate Fuel Supplies, Urges Citizens To Avoid Panic Buying

People wait in a queue for LPG cylinders amid a supply crisis in the country, in Mumbai, Friday, March 13, 2026. ( PTI )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: As geopolitical tensions in West Asia continue to raise concerns about global energy supply chains, senior officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas reiterated that India currently has adequate fuel stocks and that measures are in place to ensure an uninterrupted supply of petroleum products, LPG and natural gas across the country.

India self-sufficient in petrol and diesel

Officials from the petroleum ministry highlighted that India’s refining ecosystem remains strong despite global uncertainties. The country currently has a refining capacity of about 258 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA), making it the fourth-largest refining hub in the world.

India is self-sufficient in the production of petrol and diesel, and the domestic demand for these fuels is being met through domestic refining capacity. Government officials said all refineries are currently operating at high utilisation levels, with some even running above 100 per cent capacity to maintain supply stability.

Authorities also emphasised that Indian refineries maintain adequate crude oil inventories and that crude supplies continue to arrive through diversified import sources and shipping routes, reducing dependence on any single corridor.

Natural gas supply prioritised for households and transport

Addressing concerns around natural gas availability, officials said the government issued a Natural Gas Control Order on March 9 under the Essential Commodities Act to ensure that critical sectors remain protected.

Under the order, 100 per cent supply has been ensured for priority segments such as domestic PNG (piped natural gas) and CNG used in vehicles, while industrial and commercial consumers will receive around 80 per cent supply.

According to the ministry, more than 1.5 crore households in India currently use PNG for cooking. The domestic PNG segment consumes approximately 3.73 million metric standard cubic metres per day (MMSCMD), and officials said adequate gas is available to meet this demand.

Authorities also pointed out that around 60 lakh households have PNG connectivity available nearby but are not currently using it. Consumers in such areas have been advised to shift from LPG cylinders to PNG, which would help conserve LPG stocks for regions where pipeline gas is not available.

The government has also asked City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies operating in major urban centres to offer new PNG connections to commercial and industrial users. State governments, local authorities and highway agencies have been requested to expedite clearances for pipeline infrastructure to facilitate faster expansion.

No fuel shortages at retail outlets

Officials assured that no fuel dry-outs have been reported at any of the nearly one lakh petrol pumps operated by oil marketing companies across the country.

However, authorities warned against unsafe practices after a case was detected in Tamil Nadu where petrol was being sold in loose containers at a retail outlet. The sale at the outlet was immediately suspended.

The government urged the public not to purchase petrol or diesel in containers, stressing that such practices are unsafe and violate existing rules. Petrol pump dealers have been directed to strictly adhere to fuelling guidelines, with violations attracting strict action.

Surge in LPG bookings due to panic buying

Officials acknowledged a surge in LPG bookings across the country, attributing it largely to panic buying amid fears of supply disruption.

Daily LPG bookings have risen from an average of 55.7 lakh to around 76 lakh bookings recently. However, oil marketing companies continue to deliver around 50 lakh LPG cylinders every day, officials said.

“There have been no reports of dry-outs at any of the 25,000 LPG distributorships in the country,” the ministry stated.