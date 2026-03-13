Govt Assures Adequate Fuel Supplies, Urges Citizens To Avoid Panic Buying
Govt assures adequate petrol, diesel, LPG and PNG supplies despite West Asia tensions, urges citizens to avoid panic buying and shift to PNG where available.
Published : March 13, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: As geopolitical tensions in West Asia continue to raise concerns about global energy supply chains, senior officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas reiterated that India currently has adequate fuel stocks and that measures are in place to ensure an uninterrupted supply of petroleum products, LPG and natural gas across the country.
India self-sufficient in petrol and diesel
Officials from the petroleum ministry highlighted that India’s refining ecosystem remains strong despite global uncertainties. The country currently has a refining capacity of about 258 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA), making it the fourth-largest refining hub in the world.
India is self-sufficient in the production of petrol and diesel, and the domestic demand for these fuels is being met through domestic refining capacity. Government officials said all refineries are currently operating at high utilisation levels, with some even running above 100 per cent capacity to maintain supply stability.
Authorities also emphasised that Indian refineries maintain adequate crude oil inventories and that crude supplies continue to arrive through diversified import sources and shipping routes, reducing dependence on any single corridor.
Natural gas supply prioritised for households and transport
Addressing concerns around natural gas availability, officials said the government issued a Natural Gas Control Order on March 9 under the Essential Commodities Act to ensure that critical sectors remain protected.
Under the order, 100 per cent supply has been ensured for priority segments such as domestic PNG (piped natural gas) and CNG used in vehicles, while industrial and commercial consumers will receive around 80 per cent supply.
According to the ministry, more than 1.5 crore households in India currently use PNG for cooking. The domestic PNG segment consumes approximately 3.73 million metric standard cubic metres per day (MMSCMD), and officials said adequate gas is available to meet this demand.
Authorities also pointed out that around 60 lakh households have PNG connectivity available nearby but are not currently using it. Consumers in such areas have been advised to shift from LPG cylinders to PNG, which would help conserve LPG stocks for regions where pipeline gas is not available.
The government has also asked City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies operating in major urban centres to offer new PNG connections to commercial and industrial users. State governments, local authorities and highway agencies have been requested to expedite clearances for pipeline infrastructure to facilitate faster expansion.
No fuel shortages at retail outlets
Officials assured that no fuel dry-outs have been reported at any of the nearly one lakh petrol pumps operated by oil marketing companies across the country.
However, authorities warned against unsafe practices after a case was detected in Tamil Nadu where petrol was being sold in loose containers at a retail outlet. The sale at the outlet was immediately suspended.
The government urged the public not to purchase petrol or diesel in containers, stressing that such practices are unsafe and violate existing rules. Petrol pump dealers have been directed to strictly adhere to fuelling guidelines, with violations attracting strict action.
Surge in LPG bookings due to panic buying
Officials acknowledged a surge in LPG bookings across the country, attributing it largely to panic buying amid fears of supply disruption.
Daily LPG bookings have risen from an average of 55.7 lakh to around 76 lakh bookings recently. However, oil marketing companies continue to deliver around 50 lakh LPG cylinders every day, officials said.
“There have been no reports of dry-outs at any of the 25,000 LPG distributorships in the country,” the ministry stated.
To handle increased consumer queries, call centres of public sector oil marketing companies have been strengthened. The number of call centre seats has been expanded to 400, while the number of telephone lines has been increased to 650, ensuring minimal call failures.
Crackdown on hoarding and black marketing
The government has also stepped up enforcement measures against hoarding and illegal diversion of LPG cylinders.
Officials said the Secretary of the Petroleum Ministry and the Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs recently held a video conference with food and civil supplies secretaries of all states and union territories to review the supply situation and coordinate action.
Several states have opened control rooms and are issuing regular public updates. Enforcement drives have already resulted in multiple seizures, including:
- 524 stolen LPG cylinders recovered in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh
- 32 cylinders seized in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh
- 46 cylinders seized from hotels in Karnataka
- 38 cylinders seized in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh
Oil marketing companies have also activated inspection teams to conduct surprise checks on distributors and dealers.
Domestic LPG production increased
Officials said domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased by over 30 per cent compared to levels before the current geopolitical tensions.
The government’s highest priority, officials stressed, is ensuring uninterrupted LPG supply to households, while also maintaining supplies for critical sectors such as hospitals, educational institutions and other essential services.
Commercial LPG cylinders have been placed at the disposal of state governments to allow them to prioritise supply based on local needs.
Alternative fuel measures activated
To ease pressure on LPG supplies, the government has activated several alternative fuel measures.
An additional allocation of 48,000 kilolitres of kerosene has been made to states and union territories beyond their regular quota. States have been asked to identify district-level locations for distribution.
In addition, the Ministry of Coal has directed Coal India and Singareni Collieries to increase coal allocations to states so that small and medium consumers can access alternate fuel sources if required.
Authorities have also permitted the temporary use of kerosene and coal by restaurants and hospitality establishments for one month, subject to environmental approvals, to help manage fuel demand.
Government urges citizens not to panic
Addressing the briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, reiterated that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG in the country.
She said more than 1.5 crore households using PNG and all CNG vehicle users will continue to receive full supply with no cuts.
“Petrol and diesel are available in adequate quantities across the country. Consumers should not indulge in panic buying,” Sharma said.
She also urged LPG consumers to book cylinders only according to normal household requirements, warning that panic booking could unnecessarily strain distribution systems.
The ministry further advised consumers who have access to PNG connectivity to switch from LPG cylinders to pipeline gas, helping conserve LPG supplies for areas where such infrastructure is unavailable.
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