Government Approves Seven New Electronics Manufacturing Projects Worth ₹5,532 Crore
The investments that have been approved include large proposals from Kaynes Circuits India, SRF, Syrma Strategic Electronics and Ascent Circuits, showing strong interest from industry.
Published : October 27, 2025 at 7:29 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: The government has green-lit seven projects worth ₹5,532 crore through the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), which will intend to fasten the country's dependence on imports for electronic components and support the creation of 5,195 direct jobs, Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.
"These projects will significantly reduce India's import dependence for core components like multi-layer PCBs, camera modules, copper laminates, and polypropylene films," Vaishnaw said. “With these plants, local value addition in electronics manufacturing will cross 38 to 40 per cent soon, similar to China.”
The investments that have been approved include large proposals from Kaynes Circuits India Pvt Ltd, SRF Limited, Syrma Strategic Electronics Pvt Ltd and Ascent Circuits Pvt Ltd, showing strong interest from industry. It is envisaged that these firms, on an agreed basis, will yield a total production of ₹44,406 crore, advancing the second tenure of the government's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat missions.
Kaynes' four manufacturing proposals based in Tamil Nadu were among the approvals, which, when summed together, will cost ₹3,280 crore in an employment capacity of 2,480 individuals in the state.
Kumar Subramanium, CEO of Kaynes Technology, told ETV Bharat, “We have applied for four applications, for HDI boards, high-layer count PCBs, camera module assembly, and copper clad laminates. This is the first time we are producing copper-clad laminates in India. Our PCB plant is ready, and construction will be completed by the end of this financial year. We expect production to start by April 2026.”
He added that Kaynes has also invested in a U.S.-based lens company. “We are licensed to make lenses in India within a year, which will help us reduce dependence on imports for camera module components.”
Ramesh Kanna, Executive Vice-Chairman of Kaynes Technology, confirmed rapid progress on the project. “Land acquisition is complete and building construction should finish by mid-December. Machinery has been ordered, and by March 2026, production should begin,” he said. “Initially, we’ll make multilayer and HDI PCBs, followed by flexible PCBs by September 2026.”
Amber Group’s Ascent Circuits Among Key Beneficiaries
Jasbir Singh, CEO of Amber Group, said the company’s subsidiary Ascent Circuits Pvt Ltd received approval for a ₹991-crore project in Tamil Nadu. “We are thankful to MeitY and the Government of India for this approval. The plant construction is already underway and should be completed by September next year,” Singh told ETV Bharat.
He also revealed expansion plans near the Jewar Airport in Uttar Pradesh, where Amber has filed another ₹3,200-crore application for a high-density interconnect (HDI) PCB facility. “Land allotment has been received, and once we get ECMS clearance, we will begin construction immediately,” he said.
Strong Industry Response And Economic Impact
S. Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and IT, said the overwhelming response to the scheme indicates growing investor trust. “Against our initial investment target of ₹59,350 crore, we have received proposals worth ₹1.15 lakh crore,” he said. “This shows the depth of confidence in India’s manufacturing policy and the urgency to localise electronic value chains.”
According to the government, the approved projects will cut India’s electronics import bill by ₹18,000–₹20,000 crore annually, while helping the country meet 20% of its domestic PCB demand, 15% of its camera module requirements, and nearly 100% of its copper laminate needs.
Vaishnaw explained that the plants will help build a strong foundation for design-led manufacturing. “Electronics exports are already among India’s top three export categories,” he said. “These new facilities will take us closer to self-reliance in electronics and strengthen India’s role in global supply chains.”
Expanding Regional Manufacturing Footprint
The seven projects approved under ECMS are distributed across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, ensuring balanced regional development. While SRF Limited will invest ₹496 crore to build a polypropylene film unit in Madhya Pradesh, Syrma Strategic Electronics will invest ₹765 crore for multi-layer PCB manufacturing in Andhra Pradesh.
The first phase of ECMS closed on September 30, 2025, though applications for capital equipment remain open. MeitY data shows that as of September 30, approved proposals represent double the original investment target, with projected production of over ₹10 lakh crore and 1.4 lakh new jobs nationwide.
With India’s electronics consumption estimated to cross $300 billion by 2026, these new component plants are expected to play a crucial role in reducing import dependence, strengthening supply resilience, and creating high-skilled employment.
Vaishnaw summed up the initiative’s significance, “Each of these projects is a step toward a self-reliant India in electronics manufacturing. With local innovation, strong policy support, and global partnerships, India will soon become a hub for advanced component production.”