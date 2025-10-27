ETV Bharat / bharat

Government Approves Seven New Electronics Manufacturing Projects Worth ₹5,532 Crore

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, at the event where the projects were approved. ( ETV Bharat )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: The government has green-lit seven projects worth ₹5,532 crore through the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), which will intend to fasten the country's dependence on imports for electronic components and support the creation of 5,195 direct jobs, Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

"These projects will significantly reduce India's import dependence for core components like multi-layer PCBs, camera modules, copper laminates, and polypropylene films," Vaishnaw said. “With these plants, local value addition in electronics manufacturing will cross 38 to 40 per cent soon, similar to China.”

The investments that have been approved include large proposals from Kaynes Circuits India Pvt Ltd, SRF Limited, Syrma Strategic Electronics Pvt Ltd and Ascent Circuits Pvt Ltd, showing strong interest from industry. It is envisaged that these firms, on an agreed basis, will yield a total production of ₹44,406 crore, advancing the second tenure of the government's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat missions.

Kaynes' four manufacturing proposals based in Tamil Nadu were among the approvals, which, when summed together, will cost ₹3,280 crore in an employment capacity of 2,480 individuals in the state.

Kumar Subramanium, CEO of Kaynes Technology, told ETV Bharat, “We have applied for four applications, for HDI boards, high-layer count PCBs, camera module assembly, and copper clad laminates. This is the first time we are producing copper-clad laminates in India. Our PCB plant is ready, and construction will be completed by the end of this financial year. We expect production to start by April 2026.”

He added that Kaynes has also invested in a U.S.-based lens company. “We are licensed to make lenses in India within a year, which will help us reduce dependence on imports for camera module components.”

Ramesh Kanna, Executive Vice-Chairman of Kaynes Technology, confirmed rapid progress on the project. “Land acquisition is complete and building construction should finish by mid-December. Machinery has been ordered, and by March 2026, production should begin,” he said. “Initially, we’ll make multilayer and HDI PCBs, followed by flexible PCBs by September 2026.”

Amber Group’s Ascent Circuits Among Key Beneficiaries

Jasbir Singh, CEO of Amber Group, said the company’s subsidiary Ascent Circuits Pvt Ltd received approval for a ₹991-crore project in Tamil Nadu. “We are thankful to MeitY and the Government of India for this approval. The plant construction is already underway and should be completed by September next year,” Singh told ETV Bharat.