ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Appoints New FRROs For Rajasthan, Assam, Chandigarh And Haryana

New Delhi: The Centre has appointed three new Foreigners Regional Registration Officers under the Bureau of Immigration in Chandigarh, Jaipur and Guwahati, a government order said. According to a gazette notification on Wednesday, the newly appointed Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) for Chandigarh will cover the Union Territory and Haryana, the FRRO for Jaipur will cover Rajasthan, and the FRRO for Guwahati will cover Assam.

Earlier, Rajasthan and Haryana were covered by the FRRO for Delhi, Chandigarh was covered by the FRRO for Amritsar, while Assam was covered by the FRRO for Kolkata. The appointments have been made under the new Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, which came into effect on September 1 this year.

The Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 was passed by Parliament during the Budget session. President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on April 4, 2025. The comprehensive legislation regulates all matters related to foreigners and immigration, which were until then administered through four Acts -- the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920; the Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939; the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Immigration (Carriers' Liability) Act, 2000.