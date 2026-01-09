ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Appoints IPS Officer Anand Swaroop As Special Secretary (Internal Security) At MHA

The order said his tenure will be from date of assumption of charge till August 31, 2029 date of his superannuation or until further orders.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : January 9, 2026 at 8:58 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the appointment of senior IPS officer Anand Swaroop as the new Special Secretary (Internal Security) in place of incumbent Praveen Vashista, a government order said.

Swaroop, a 1992-batch IPS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, is currently working as DG(I), National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). The order said his tenure will be from the date of assumption of charge till August 31, 2029, the date of his superannuation or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The ACC also cleared the appointment of 1994-batch IPS Anupama Nilekar Chandra, working as Special Director General at Sashastra Seema Bal, as Director General (Investigation) at the NHRC in place of Swaroop.

Also Read:

  1. First Phase Of Census 2027 To Take Place Between April And September: MHA
  2. MHA Seeks Report From Manipur Governor After Fresh Violence; Congress MP To Raise Issue In Parliament

TAGGED:

ANAND SWAROOP
ANAND SWAROOP AS SPECIAL SECRETARY
ANAND SWAROOP IPS
ACC LED BY PM NARENDRA MODI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.