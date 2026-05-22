ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Aims To Make June 21 NEET-UG Re-Test 100 Pc Error-Free: Pradhan

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said the government had to take "tough decisions" after irregularities were detected in the conduct of the NEET-UG, asserting that authorities did not want even a single deserving student to lose their rightful seat because of the "examination mafia".

He also asserted that the government is committed to ensuring that the re-test scheduled to be held on June 21 remains "100 per cent error-free".

Addressing the Jagran Bharat Education Conclave 2026, Pradhan said around 22 lakh students have suffered "mental anguish" due to the controversy surrounding the medical-entrance exam and the government is committed to fixing the system.

"Twenty-two lakh children have gone through immense mental anguish. Understanding that anguish and taking responsibility, I am saying this today, we had to take some tough decisions," he said.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) for admissions in medical courses held on May 3 was cancelled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) recently amid allegations of paper leak. The matter is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and a re-test is scheduled to be held on June 21.