ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt To Replace Ordinance By Introducing Income-tax (Amendment) Bill In Monsoon Session

New Delhi: The government plans to introduce the Income-tax (Amendment) Bill in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament to replace the Ordinance effected to exempt foreign investors from income tax on interest earnings and capital gains from investment in G-secs.

The Ordinance was promulgated last month to attract foreign capital to ease pressure on the depreciating rupee due to the West Asia crisis.

The Income-tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, will replace the Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, according to the list of new bills to be tabled in the upcoming session beginning July 20.

The Bill seeks to deepen India's sovereign debt market, attract stable global capital inflows, and enhance liquidity in view of the prevailing global macro-economic environment, marked by significant volatility arising from geopolitical uncertainties, sharp increases in crude oil prices, and disruptions in global supply chains, it said.

The government exempted foreign investors from income tax on interest earnings and capital gains from government securities as it looked to attract foreign capital to counteract pressure on the rupee.

The government promulgated an ordinance to amend the Income Tax Act to provide tax exemptions on interest income and capital gains arising from sale, exchange or transfer of government securities, effective from April 1, according to a gazette notification dated June 5.