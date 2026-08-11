Govt Issues Advisory Against Two Bhutanese Firms On Trade Disputes
It advised all stakeholders to exercise enhanced caution and undertake comprehensive due diligence before entering into any commercial arrangement or transaction with the aforesaid entities
Published : August 11, 2026 at 8:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The Commerce Ministry has advised exporters, ECGC, banks and other stakeholders to exercise "heightened vigilance" while dealing with two Bhutan-based firms, Legoy Powersports and Druk A-Z Store, due to potential trading risks, according to a trade notice.
In a communication to all Export Promotion Councils (EPCs), Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) and regional authorities of DGFT (Directorate General of Foreign Trade), the ministry said a complaint was received against these two Bhutanese entities.
The ministry's arm DGFT has issued the advisory against these firms as per a provision of Chapter 8 (Quality Complaints and Trade Disputes) of the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP)2023.
As per the provision, in case the Indian Missions abroad are satisfied about the mala fides of any foreign entity, they shall send such information to DGFT for circulation amongst the EPCs/CommodityBoards, ECGC and other regulatory authorities.
The DGFT, in a trade notice, said that the matter with regard to these companies was taken up through the appropriate diplomatic and administrative channels in accordance with the provisions of the FTP to facilitate resolution of the issues raised in a complaint.
However, despite repeated efforts and follow-up communications, no substantive response has been received from the concerned firms or the relevant authorities. The continued absence of cooperation and engagement has impeded efforts to verify the facts of the case and achieve an amicable resolution, it said.
In light of the foregoing, and in the interest of safeguarding the interests of Indian exporters and trade stakeholders, the DGFT "advises all EPCs, Regional Authorities (RAs), ECGC, Authorised Dealer Banks, and other concerned stakeholders to exercise heightened vigilance while dealing with" these entities, it said.
It has advised all stakeholders to exercise enhanced caution and undertake comprehensive due diligence before entering into any commercial arrangement or transaction with the aforesaid entities; and sensitise and appropriately advise exporters, importers, and other trade participants regarding the concerns associated with these firms.
It has also been advised to carefully assess the risk profile of any proposed transaction involving these entities and take this development into consideration while processing applications, extending financial or credit support, providing trade facilitation services, or issuing certifications and recommendations.
"Promptly report any adverse experience, payment-related issues, contractual disputes, or other relevant information concerning these entities to DGFT for further examination and necessary action," the notice said.
It added that this advisory is being issued purely as a precautionary measure based on the information presently available and is intended to alert the trading community to the potential risks associated with dealings involving these two firms.
The two-way trade between the countries rose by 8.81 per cent to USD 2.07 billion (exports USD 1.25 billion and imports 820.51 million) in 2025-26 from USD 1.90 billion in 2024-25.
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