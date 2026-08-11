ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Issues Advisory Against Two Bhutanese Firms On Trade Disputes

New Delhi: The Commerce Ministry has advised exporters, ECGC, banks and other stakeholders to exercise "heightened vigilance" while dealing with two Bhutan-based firms, Legoy Powersports and Druk A-Z Store, due to potential trading risks, according to a trade notice.

In a communication to all Export Promotion Councils (EPCs), Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) and regional authorities of DGFT (Directorate General of Foreign Trade), the ministry said a complaint was received against these two Bhutanese entities.

The ministry's arm DGFT has issued the advisory against these firms as per a provision of Chapter 8 (Quality Complaints and Trade Disputes) of the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP)2023.

As per the provision, in case the Indian Missions abroad are satisfied about the mala fides of any foreign entity, they shall send such information to DGFT for circulation amongst the EPCs/CommodityBoards, ECGC and other regulatory authorities.

The DGFT, in a trade notice, said that the matter with regard to these companies was taken up through the appropriate diplomatic and administrative channels in accordance with the provisions of the FTP to facilitate resolution of the issues raised in a complaint.

However, despite repeated efforts and follow-up communications, no substantive response has been received from the concerned firms or the relevant authorities. The continued absence of cooperation and engagement has impeded efforts to verify the facts of the case and achieve an amicable resolution, it said.