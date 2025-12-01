ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Not Averse To Taking Up Discussion On SIR, Electoral Reforms: Rijiju In RS

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi, Monday, December 01, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday asserted in the Rajya Sabha that the government is not averse to holding a discussion on SIR or electoral reforms, as he asked the Opposition not to insist on setting a timeline. He was responding to opposition members who were demanding an immediate discussion on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls or electoral reforms in the House.

Not satisfied with the minister's response, members of several opposition parties staged a walkout from the Upper House. Responding to the opposition parties' demand to start an immediate discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls or electoral reforms, the minister sought more time to respond to the matter.

Chairman CP Radhakrishnan earlier disallowed the notices given by nine opposition members on several issues, including a discussion on SIR under rule 267, leading to protests by the Opposition. The chairman later asked members to raise their Zero Hour mentions.

"Nobody is undermining any matter which was brought out by the opposition party yesterday in the all-party meeting or Business Advisory Committee (BAC) today. What I am saying is, it is under the consideration of the government," Rijiju said.

"...if you put a condition that it has to be taken up today itself, then it becomes difficult, because you have to give certain space," he added.

The minister informed that certain opposition parties raised matters other than the SIR and stressed the need to protect their rights as well.

"However, I am saying again, the matter related to whatever you call it, special intensive revision or electoral reforms or whatever. I have stated before the beginning of the winter session that the government is not averse to taking up discussion on anything," Rijiju said.