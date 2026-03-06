ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Directs BARC To Immediately Stop Reporting On TRPs For TV News Channels

New Delhi: The government on Friday directed television rating agency BARC to immediately withhold reporting the Television Rating Points (TRPs) for TV news channels for a period of four weeks or until further orders.

The directive has been issued as certain TV news channels are displaying "unwarranted sensationalism and speculative content" about the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, which "may potentially create panic" among the general public, especially those having friends and family in the affected areas or residing in the conflict zones.

According to the 'Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies in India', issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on January 16, 2014, for television rating, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) is a registered television rating agency.