Gothikoyas In Telangana: Denied ST Status, These Tribesmen Face Exclusion And Vulnerability
The tribe members have no access to Aadhaar, many do not have birth certificates and no forest land rights.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 6:30 PM IST
Kothagudem: (Telangana): The Gothikoyas, also known as Gutti Koyas or Murias, are an indigenous Adivasi tribe, who primarily migrated to Telangana from Chhattisgarh in the mid-2000s, fleeing violence between Maoist insurgents and the state-backed Salwa Judum militia.
An estimated 30,000 have settled in the forest areas of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Khammam districts of the state, with about 15,000 in approximately 130 "gudes" (settlements) across Bhadradri Kothagudem alone.
A major issue afflicting the community is their legal status. While recognised as a Scheduled Tribe (ST) in Chhattisgarh, they are not given the same status in Telangana. In Telangana their classification as the "Other Category" denies them crucial constitutional safeguards - including access to reservations, social security benefits, land rights under the Forest Rights Act (FRA). Their settlements are often not officially recognized as revenue or forest villages, leaving them vulnerable to eviction by forest officials.
One of the major bottlenecks faced by Gothikoyas is no access to Aadhaar cards. Many do not have birth certificates and are not getting Aadhaar. Due to this lack of caste certificates, very few are studying beyond the tenth standard. The authorities who had previously issued ST caste certificates to them have stopped the process for several years. They are fighting this in court. Aadhaar update has become a big problem for many.
Another major problem for these tribal people is the lack of road facilities in remote areas where they are settled. Especially, during the rainy season, forest paths are the only way and pregnant women would have to walk for long distances carrying dollies.
Although nutritious food is to be provided to pregnant women and lactating mothers through Anganwadi centres, facial recognition attendance is inevitable and difficulties are being faced due to signal problems in forest areas. Maternal and infant mortality are high due to malnutrition. Tens of children die every year due to anaemia and pneumonia.
Primary health centres are functioning only nominally. Tribals are facing serious difficulties due to a lack of proper doctors and staff. They are receiving only the medical care provided by voluntary organisations.
The Congress government has sanctioned Indiramma houses for them. However, these tribals say that they are unable to build houses as the forest department has not granted permission.
“Give us recognition,” says Laxman, Kranti Nagar, Laxmi Devipalli Mandal. He goes on to add,” 'We are not in a position to go back to Chhattisgarh. We will live here as long as we live. We want the government to give us the recognition that the tribals here have given us. If electricity, roads, and drinking water facilities are provided and schools are established everywhere, our lives will improve.''
''We are becoming unknown to the outside world due to being far from basic facilities such as education, medicine, and others. We are backward in all fields. It is sad that the leaders who come for votes during elections and then ignore our problems afterward,” says Vetti Bhadraiah, Rajiv Nagar, Burgampadu Mandal.
The community often faces a hostile environment, including harassment by police and forest officials. Incidents, such as the murder of a forest official by a Gothikoya member, have led to severe local backlash and demands for their expulsion, further stigmatizing the group.
Despite their hardships, some efforts have been made to use their natural talents. For instance, the Telangana Archery Association has initiated programs to train Gothikoya children in archery. However, the fundamental issues of legal recognition and policy framework for their rehabilitation remain largely unaddressed.
