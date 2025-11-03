ETV Bharat / bharat

Gothikoyas In Telangana: Denied ST Status, These Tribesmen Face Exclusion And Vulnerability

Kothagudem: (Telangana): The Gothikoyas, also known as Gutti Koyas or Murias, are an indigenous Adivasi tribe, who primarily migrated to Telangana from Chhattisgarh in the mid-2000s, fleeing violence between Maoist insurgents and the state-backed Salwa Judum militia.

An estimated 30,000 have settled in the forest areas of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Khammam districts of the state, with about 15,000 in approximately 130 "gudes" (settlements) across Bhadradri Kothagudem alone.

A major issue afflicting the community is their legal status. While recognised as a Scheduled Tribe (ST) in Chhattisgarh, they are not given the same status in Telangana. In Telangana their classification as the "Other Category" denies them crucial constitutional safeguards - including access to reservations, social security benefits, land rights under the Forest Rights Act (FRA). Their settlements are often not officially recognized as revenue or forest villages, leaving them vulnerable to eviction by forest officials.

One of the major bottlenecks faced by Gothikoyas is no access to Aadhaar cards. Many do not have birth certificates and are not getting Aadhaar. Due to this lack of caste certificates, very few are studying beyond the tenth standard. The authorities who had previously issued ST caste certificates to them have stopped the process for several years. They are fighting this in court. Aadhaar update has become a big problem for many.

Another major problem for these tribal people is the lack of road facilities in remote areas where they are settled. Especially, during the rainy season, forest paths are the only way and pregnant women would have to walk for long distances carrying dollies.

Although nutritious food is to be provided to pregnant women and lactating mothers through Anganwadi centres, facial recognition attendance is inevitable and difficulties are being faced due to signal problems in forest areas. Maternal and infant mortality are high due to malnutrition. Tens of children die every year due to anaemia and pneumonia.