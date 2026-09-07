'Got 92% Votes From Criminal Areas, 70-75% From Educated Neighbourhoods': Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari explained that road construction and various social initiatives undertaken in these areas, earned him the support of the people here.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 1:25 PM IST
Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who often makes headlines with his outspokenness, has now said that he received more votes from areas known for criminal activities, underworld connections, and red-light districts than from areas dominated by affluent or educated people during the elections.
Speaking during the Media Conclave 2026, organised by IMA Nagpur on Sunday, the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister said, "I secured 70 to 75 percent of the votes in educated neighborhoods while received 92 percent of the votes in areas associated with criminals and the underworld".
However, he clarified that this does not mean criminals endorse his work. "Do not misinterpret this. The voting figures should not be construed as implying personal ties to individuals with criminal tendencies or support for their activities," he clarified.
Gadkari explained that he had undertaken road construction, infrastructure projects, and various social initiatives in these areas, and it was the development work that prompted the local residents to vote for him.
He said that rather than the background of the area, what truly matters is the development work carried out and the trust established through it. "I believe that in democracy, credibility wins. Whether it is business, politics, consumer products or industrial products," he said.
In an earlier statement in May, Gadkari had said that the rule of politics is to do one rupee work and get publicity worth Rs 10. "We did work worth Rs 10 but did not get publicity worth even Re 1," he had told at an event in Nagpur.
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