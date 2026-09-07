ETV Bharat / bharat

'Got 92% Votes From Criminal Areas, 70-75% From Educated Neighbourhoods': Nitin Gadkari

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who often makes headlines with his outspokenness, has now said that he received more votes from areas known for criminal activities, underworld connections, and red-light districts than from areas dominated by affluent or educated people during the elections.

Speaking during the Media Conclave 2026, organised by IMA Nagpur on Sunday, the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister said, "I secured 70 to 75 percent of the votes in educated neighborhoods while received 92 percent of the votes in areas associated with criminals and the underworld".

However, he clarified that this does not mean criminals endorse his work. "Do not misinterpret this. The voting figures should not be construed as implying personal ties to individuals with criminal tendencies or support for their activities," he clarified.