ETV Bharat / bharat

Got Little Bit More Involved Beyond Advocacy: Jaishankar On India's Peace Efforts To End Ukraine Conflict

New Delhi: India has moved beyond advocacy and stepped up its efforts in recent months to resolve the Ukraine conflict by engaging in conversations with both Kyiv and Moscow, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday, in a first public acknowledgement of New Delhi's latest initiative in ending the lingering war.

Jaishankar's comments at an event came days after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "good ideas" to find a mutually acceptable solution to the conflict.

Ukraine Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Friday that Kyiv received separate proposals from India and three other nations for a possible ceasefire.

Sharing some details of New Delhi's efforts, Jaishankar said it is focusing on ensuring the safety of shipping in the Black Sea as well as on grain exports and energy supplies.

For over four years, India has been consistently pushing for resolving the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

"Our position on that conflict has been very clear, which is that we would like to see an end to this conflict. This will require dialogue and diplomacy. There has to be negotiations in this regard," he said at the Munich Leaders' Meeting in New Delhi.

"We have been advocating it for many years, and in recent months we have got a little bit more involved beyond advocacy. We have conversations with both Russia and Ukraine in this regard. We are trying to be helpful, starting with the Black Sea safety of shipping issue."

Jaishankar said India is "going beyond that to cover some immediate concerns which both of them (Russia and Ukraine) have on grain exports, energy exports, non-attack possibilities. Those are ongoing conversations right now."