ETV Bharat / bharat

Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) Project: SC To Hear BMC Plea For Nod To Fell More Trees

The GMLR project aims at developing road connectivity from Western Express Highway to Eastern Express Highway to reduce travel time between Mulund and Goregaon.

Goregaon Mulund Link Road Project
Supreme Court (File/ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : October 16, 2025 at 1:02 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to consider listing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's plea seeking a nod to fell more trees for the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project subject to compensatory afforestation. The top court had permitted the civic body's tree authority to allow felling of 95 trees for the project on August 14.

On Thursday, the BMC counsel informed the bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran that more trees are needed to be felled and this aspect be considered at the earliest, subject to compensatory afforestation.

The bench agreed to consider listing the plea for hearing. The GMLR project aims at developing road connectivity from Western Express Highway to Eastern Express Highway to reduce travel time by almost an hour between Mulund and Goregaon.

The BMC, which is responsible for the ambitious project, sought the apex court’s permission to cut the trees for the first phase of development. The civic body had earlier assured the bench about following rules on compensatory afforestation, including those related to geo-tagging of saplings to be planted in lieu of the felled trees.

Also Read

  1. Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Project: Supreme Court Nod For Felling 95 Trees
  2. Centre Approves Rs 195 Crore For Chhattisgarh Under Road Connectivity Scheme For Naxal-Affected Areas

TAGGED:

BMC
GMLR PROJECT
SUPREME COURT AND BMC
GOREGAON MULUND LINK ROAD PROJECT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Kashmiri Youth Turn GTA Into ‘Halal’ Reel Series: No Guns, Just Bread Runs And Family Chores

ETV Bharat Impact: Odisha's 'Tree Man' Gets New Home After 40 Years Of Green Mission, Thanks To Hyderabad-Based Trust

Giving Dignity To Dead: Karnataka Woman Living In Crematorium Has Cremated Over 4000 Bodies In A Decade

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.