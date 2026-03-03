ETV Bharat / bharat

Gorakhpur Researcher Creates High-Nitrogen Bio-Fertilizer From Human Hair

Kanpur: At a laboratory in Punjab University, an idea once scribbled during a solid waste management project has taken commercial shape. Hrithik, a researcher at Punjab University and a resident of Gorakhpur, has developed a plant growth promoter made from human hair, turning what is usually discarded waste into a marketable agricultural input.

The idea first struck him in 2018 while working on a solid waste management project at the university. A graduate in Electronics and Communications from Punjab University, Hrithik began exploring the potential of human hair after recognising its chemical properties. "Hair contains a significant amount of nitrogen. After collecting human hair, we conducted chemical tests on it," he told ETV Bharat.

With laboratory support, the research progressed steadily. Professor Kashmir Singh of the Department of Biotechnology at Punjab University conducted tests in his lab, validated the findings, and filed a patent for the innovation. According to Hrithik, months of chemical testing helped isolate nitrogen and protein from human hair with considerable success.

By adding natural enzymes to processed hair, the team developed their first product in 2022, a liquid plant growth promoter. The formulation, Hrithik explained, works on the same principle as protein in the human body. "Just as protein plays an important role in human body development, we have developed a plant growth promoter. It is 11 per cent more effective than urea," he said.