Gorakhpur Researcher Creates High-Nitrogen Bio-Fertilizer From Human Hair
Backed by over Rs 20 lakh in funding from IIT Kanpur, his startup that makes Growtein is gradually gaining demand.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 6:47 PM IST
Kanpur: At a laboratory in Punjab University, an idea once scribbled during a solid waste management project has taken commercial shape. Hrithik, a researcher at Punjab University and a resident of Gorakhpur, has developed a plant growth promoter made from human hair, turning what is usually discarded waste into a marketable agricultural input.
The idea first struck him in 2018 while working on a solid waste management project at the university. A graduate in Electronics and Communications from Punjab University, Hrithik began exploring the potential of human hair after recognising its chemical properties. "Hair contains a significant amount of nitrogen. After collecting human hair, we conducted chemical tests on it," he told ETV Bharat.
With laboratory support, the research progressed steadily. Professor Kashmir Singh of the Department of Biotechnology at Punjab University conducted tests in his lab, validated the findings, and filed a patent for the innovation. According to Hrithik, months of chemical testing helped isolate nitrogen and protein from human hair with considerable success.
By adding natural enzymes to processed hair, the team developed their first product in 2022, a liquid plant growth promoter. The formulation, Hrithik explained, works on the same principle as protein in the human body. "Just as protein plays an important role in human body development, we have developed a plant growth promoter. It is 11 per cent more effective than urea," he said.
The product was tested on vegetables and garden plants in 2022 and showed encouraging growth results. Hrithik claims visible plant growth can be observed within one to two months of application. Currently marketed as a ready-to-use solution, it is available in 10 ml to 100 ml bottles and is being sold in several cities across Punjab, Chandigarh, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. He described it as particularly effective for gardening and said efforts are underway to enhance its formulation for large-scale farming.
To source raw material, Hrithik has tied up with hair-cutting salons, from which his lab receives an average of 50 kilograms of human hair every month. According to him, 50 kilograms of hair yields around 150 litres of liquid fertiliser, with one kilogram producing up to three litres. Along with processed hair, natural enzymes are added to create the final product.
Hrithik says fertiliser made from human hair is not yet available in the Indian market in this form, giving his product a first-mover advantage. Backed by over Rs 20 lakh in funding from IIT Kanpur, his startup that makes Growtein is gradually gaining demand. With a patent filed and laboratory validation completed, what began as a waste management concept has now entered the market, offering a novel and potentially scalable alternative in plant nutrition.
