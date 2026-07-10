ETV Bharat / bharat

Google Moves Delhi HC In Appeal In Case Over Use Of Trademark For AdWords

New Delhi: Tech giant Google on Friday moved the Delhi High Court against an order holding it guilty of trademark infringement over the use of sanitaryware brand Hindware's mark as keywords for its AdWords programme.

A bench of justices V Kameswar Rao and Manmeet P S Arora issued notice to Hindware on Google's appeal against a single judge's May 22 decision, which also directed the platform to pay Rs 30 lakh as damages, and listed the matter for hearing on July 24.

Refusing to interfere with the judgement at this stage, the bench said, "We will have it on July 24 for final disposal." Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi appeared for the appellant and sought interim stay of the direction to pay damages.

He argued that the single judge's judgment was not in line with the earlier decisions and globally acceptable practices in the field. On May 22, the single judge had directed Google to pay Rs 30 lakh as damages to Hindware for using its trademark as keywords for its AdWords Programme.