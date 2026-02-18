ETV Bharat / bharat

'Nice To Be Back': Google CEO Sundar Pichai Arrives In India for AI Impact Summit

FILE- Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai arrives to attend 'Google for India' event, at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi on December 19, 2022 ( ANI )

New Delhi: Google CEO Sundar Pichai arrived here in the national capital on Wednesday for the Global AI Impact Summit 2026. Pichai will deliver the keynote address on February 20 at the summit. In a post on X, CEO Pichai said, "Nice to be back in India for the AI Impact Summit - a very warm welcome as always and the papers looked great too."

Meanwhile, in a special interview with ANI's text service, the Prime Minister spoke about the growing impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the IT industry and the government's strategy to strengthen the sector.

"India's IT sector has been the backbone of our services exports and a key driver of economic growth. AI presents both a tremendous opportunity and a challenge for this sector. AI market projections show India's IT sector could reach $400 billion by 2030, driven by new waves of AI-enabled outsourcing and domain-specific automation," he said.