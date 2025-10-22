ETV Bharat / bharat

Many Trains Cancelled Or Diverted On Delhi-Mumbai Route After Goods Train Derails Near Mathura

A bogie is being removed after 12 coal-laden goods train bogies derail near Vrindavan on Delhi-Agra route in Mathura ( PTI )

Kota: Amid Diwali rush, railway services on the busy Delhi-Mumbai route have been severely disrupted after a freight train derailed between Mathura and Palwal on Tuesday night, forcing authorities to divert and cancel dozens of passenger trains.

As per officials, 12 wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed near Vrindavan on the Delhi-Agra route. Immediately, relief operations began with dozens of poclain machines and bulldozers deployed to remove the derailed bogies and clear the tracks. Divisional Railway Manager Gagan Goyal stated that the primary focus is on clearing the site.

Saurabh Jain, Senior Divisional Manager of Kota Division, informed that the accident has blocked a key section of the railway line, causing delays and rerouting of several trains.