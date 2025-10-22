Many Trains Cancelled Or Diverted On Delhi-Mumbai Route After Goods Train Derails Near Mathura
Twelve wagons of a goods train derailed on Agra-Delhi route between Vrindavan and Aajhai railway stations in Jaint area of Mathura, disrupting train movement.
Published : October 22, 2025 at 10:47 AM IST
Kota: Amid Diwali rush, railway services on the busy Delhi-Mumbai route have been severely disrupted after a freight train derailed between Mathura and Palwal on Tuesday night, forcing authorities to divert and cancel dozens of passenger trains.
As per officials, 12 wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed near Vrindavan on the Delhi-Agra route. Immediately, relief operations began with dozens of poclain machines and bulldozers deployed to remove the derailed bogies and clear the tracks. Divisional Railway Manager Gagan Goyal stated that the primary focus is on clearing the site.
VIDEO | Mathura: 12 coal-laden goods train bogies derail near Vrindavan on the Delhi–Agra route. Relief operations began swiftly, with dozens of poclain machines and bulldozers deployed to remove the derailed bogies and clear the tracks. Railway General Manager and other senior… pic.twitter.com/gQazwowxne— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 22, 2025
Saurabh Jain, Senior Divisional Manager of Kota Division, informed that the accident has blocked a key section of the railway line, causing delays and rerouting of several trains.
As per the concerned department ,Due to derailment of 12 wagons of DN PMR/32335-33560 goods between VRBD - AJH block section of MTJ - PWL section of Agra division at 20:03 hrs UP and 3rd line blocked— DRM KOTA (@drmkota) October 22, 2025
"Hundreds of trains running on the Delhi-Mumbai route have been affected. Some like the Sogariya-New Delhi Express, have been fully cancelled, while trains including Kota-Dehradun Nanda Devi Express have been partially cancelled. These trains will not arrive at or depart from Kota," he said.
Passengers are experiencing delays as many trains are now running on longer alternate routes.
@IRCTCofficial my pnr is 8237039675 train has changed it's rout they left us at swai madhavpur we have to face somuch difficulties in festival like diwali what a poor management and waist of money @PMOIndia @AmitShah @RailMinIndia— Vipul (@Vipulnsoni19) October 21, 2025
Railway personnel are working on war-footing to restore normal services and reduce inconvenience. Passengers, on the other hand, have been advised to check real-time train updates on the NTES app or website before starting their journey.
Trains Affected:
- Train No. 12402 Dehradun-Kota Nanda Devi Express has been cancelled between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Kota. Consequently, Train No. 12401 Kota-Dehradun Nanda Devi Express will also remain cancelled between Kota and Hazrat Nizamuddin on Wednesday.
- Train No. 19020 Haridwar-Bandra Terminus Express is delayed by six hours.
- Train No. 20452 New Delhi–Sogariya Superfast Express has been cancelled for Wednesday, and Train No. 20451 Sogariya-New Delhi Express has also been cancelled.
- Train No. 12963 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Udaipur City Mewar Express is running seven hours late.
- Train No. 12909 Bandra Terminus-Hazrat Nizamuddin Garib Rath Express has been diverted between Ratlam and Hazrat Nizamuddin.
- Train No. 12903 Golden Temple Express from Bandra Terminus to Amritsar has also been diverted from Ratlam, skipping 10 stations under the Kota Division.
- Train No. 19019 Bandra Terminus-Haridwar Express reached Mathura at 12:57 AM but departed at 7 AM, a delay of about seven hours.
- Train No. 20155 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar-New Delhi Superfast Express was scheduled to reach New Delhi at 4:25 AM but is being run via Agra Fort, Hathras, and Ghaziabad from Bayana.
- Train No. 12415 Indore-New Delhi Intercity Express is being diverted via Sawai Madhopur-Jaipur-Alwar to New Delhi.
- Train No. 12475 Hapa-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express is also diverted from Sawai Madhopur via Jaipur and Alwar.
- Train No. 09003 Mumbai Central-Shakur Basti Superfast Special is running 3 hours and 30 minutes late. It was expected to reach Shakur Basti at 8 AM but is still between Bharatpur and Mathura.
- Train No. 12432 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani Express is being diverted via Bandikui and Dausa to reach Kota.
- Train No. 22210 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Mumbai Central Duronto Express is being diverted through Ghaziabad, Hathras, and Agra Fort to reach Kota.
Partial Cancellations Between Delhi & Mathura:
- Train No. 12472 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Bandra Terminus Swaraj Express is diverted from New Delhi to Mathura via Rewari and Alwar and is running over seven hours late.
- Train No. 12416 New Delhi-Indore Intercity Express is also diverted via Rewari and Alwar and is running seven hours late.
- Train No. 20156 New Delhi-Dr Ambedkar Nagar Superfast Express is diverted via Rewari and Alwar, skipping Hazrat Nizamuddin. It is running about five hours late.
- Train No. 12904 Golden Temple Mail (Amritsar-Bandra Terminus) is diverted via Rewari and Alwar. It will skip Hazrat Nizamuddin and Faridabad stations and is delayed by about three hours.
- Train No. 01494 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Pune AC Festival Special is diverted via Ghaziabad, Hathras, Agra and Bayana, skipping Mathura and Bharatpur. It is running four hours late.
- Train No. 12964 Udaipur City-Hazrat Nizamuddin Mewar Express is over three hours late. It was supposed to reach Nizamuddin at 6:50 AM but has not yet reached Mathura.
- Train No. 22546 Bandra Terminus-Lalkuan Superfast Express is diverted from Mathura to Lalkuan, skipping Hazrat Nizamuddin, Ghaziabad, Moradabad and Rampur.
- Train No. 12925 Paschim Express is delayed by about 1 hour and 15 minutes. It was to reach Bharatpur at 6:08 AM but arrived late.
According to Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, following train services will also be affected as a result of the derailment in Mathura.
Cancelled/Diverted From Originating Station
- Train No. 51973, Mathura-Jaipur train, will be cancelled on October 22, 2025.
- Train No. 51974, Jaipur-Mathura train, will be cancelled on October 22, 2025.
- Train No. 12449, Madgaon – Chandigarh train service departing from Madgaon on 21.10.25 will operate via the diverted route via Ratlam-Chanderiya-Ajmer-Phulera-Ringas-Rewari-Delhi.
