ETV Bharat / bharat

Goods Train Derailment Brings Rail Security Under Scanner, Intensive Safety Drive Underway Till August 22

New Delhi: A derailment involving an axle of a goods train on the East Coast Railway earlier this week has raised concerns about rail safety and passenger security, prompting the Indian Railways to intensify its safety measures. The main focus is on early detection of hot axle conditions and prompt action when such symptoms are identified.

To begin with, Railways has launched a month-long intensive safety drive focused on the early detection of hot axle symptoms and swift corrective action to prevent potential operational hazards. The initiative, which has come into effect immediately and will continue till August 22, aims to strengthen preventive maintenance and reinforce safety protocols across the railway network, the senior officials stated.

By prioritising early detection and prompt intervention, the risk of equipment failure is minimised, enhancing passenger safety, and ensuring smoother train operations, officials added.