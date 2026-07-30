Goods Train Derailment Brings Rail Security Under Scanner, Intensive Safety Drive Underway Till August 22
The month-long intensive safety drive aims to strengthen preventive maintenance and reinforce safety protocols across railway network, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
New Delhi: A derailment involving an axle of a goods train on the East Coast Railway earlier this week has raised concerns about rail safety and passenger security, prompting the Indian Railways to intensify its safety measures. The main focus is on early detection of hot axle conditions and prompt action when such symptoms are identified.
To begin with, Railways has launched a month-long intensive safety drive focused on the early detection of hot axle symptoms and swift corrective action to prevent potential operational hazards. The initiative, which has come into effect immediately and will continue till August 22, aims to strengthen preventive maintenance and reinforce safety protocols across the railway network, the senior officials stated.
By prioritising early detection and prompt intervention, the risk of equipment failure is minimised, enhancing passenger safety, and ensuring smoother train operations, officials added.
The administration has directed all concerned officials to complete the drive to ensure effective implementation of surprise inspections aimed at assessing the alertness of Loco Pilots and Assistant Loco Pilots in observing hand danger signals. Officials have also been instructed to ensure mechanical staff exercise increased vigilance during yard examinations and rolling-in and rolling-out examinations for detection of symptoms indicating hot axle, the Railways said.
Drive Focuses On Safety Measures:
- Station Masters (SMs), Pointsmen (PMs), and Gatemen are being counselled to accurately distinguish between brake binding, identified by sparks at the wheel periphery, and the far more critical hot axle, which is indicated by excessive heating at the wheel centre.
- The awareness campaign underscores that the ability to correctly identify these symptoms is vital for preventing potential accidents and ensuring uninterrupted train operations. Staff have been instructed to respond immediately upon detecting any signs of a hot axle by alerting the train crew through walkie-talkie communication. Station Masters are required to establish contact with the locomotive crew at the earliest and advise them to stop the train without delay.
- In situations where direct communication with the train crew is not possible, railway personnel have been directed to activate an alternative safety chain. The information must be relayed to the next Station Master or the Gateman stationed ahead, who will then exhibit the prescribed hand danger signal to bring the train to a safe halt.
- Ambush checks are to be conducted to check the alertness of the crew by exhibiting hand danger signals (by the Gateman) and to examine whether the crew (LP/ALP/TMR) are alert in watching back for any of the danger signals exhibited by the Gateman.
- Counseling the Station Staff about the action that is to be taken on receiving the hot axle information for the train. The Station Master receiving advice on a hot axle vehicle on a train will receive it on the Main Line. If he is unable to act, he will bring the train to a stop outside the FSS before admitting it on any other line. After the arrival of the train at the station, the hot axle vehicle will be examined by the C&W staff or Loco Pilot of the train.
- To prepare SOP to advise Control to switch off the OHE supply in case of confirmation of the hot axle and when Train crew do not respond.
- To check the proper working and range of walkie talkies/VHF sets for communication between Station Staff and the Train Crew and ensuring adequate spares.
- Mechanical (C&W) staff should be more vigilant during yard examination and rolling-in/rolling-out examination for detecting oozing of grease cases from the bearings.
Also Read