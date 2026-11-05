ETV Bharat / bharat

Good Basmati Returns Bring A Smile To Faces Of Haryana Farmers

Kurukshetra: The Kharif season this time has brought a smile to the faces of the Basmati farmers of Haryana. The prices have recorded a sharp increase in the open markets. The price of Premium 1121 variety has reached Rs 5,600 per quintal, while that of 1718 variety stands at around Rs 4,870 per quintal. Traders are expecting the Basmati prices to surpass Rs 6,000 per quintal after Diwali.

According to the Agriculture Department and the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal, the verified area under Basmati rice in Haryana this Kharif season is approximately 19 lakh acres or approximately 7.7 lakh hectares. This figure reflects the growing trend of Basmati and aromatic rice cultivation in the state. Basmati is cultivated extensively in Karnal, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and the surrounding areas. These are the areas where the farmers are shifting from traditional non-Basmati varieties to crops that offer better market prices and higher profits.

Doing away with old varieties

Sushil Singla, a miller and Basmati exporter at Thanesar Grain Market in Kurukshetra, said, "Earlier, farmers used to depend on old varieties like CSR-30 and SBC-19 that were prone to diseases and had low production. There was a huge inflow of old varieties in the markets. There was a time when around five lakh bags of these varieties used to arrive in the market. But diseases and low production led to the farmers reducing their cultivation. Now, the inflow of these varieties has become nominal."

Singla added, "Farmers are now increasingly adopting new Basmati varieties that have improved production capacity and enjoy good market demand. They have improved disease resistance and are high-yielding. While the older varieties used to yield around 10 quintals per acre, the modern varieties give around 30 quintals per acre. Varieties like 1509 have the potential to give even higher yields."

Good returns after many years

In the last few years, the average price of Basmati rice hovered around Rs 4,000 per quintal, but the increase this year has brought a lot of respite to the farmers.

Ranbir Singh, a commission agent at Thanesar Grain Market, said, "Basmati farmers are reaping good profits this year due to improved production and higher prices. Farmers are receiving excellent prices for Basmati this year while the production has also been good. If the market continues to boom, the price of Basmati rice could exceed Rs 6,000 per quintal after Diwali. With a production of approximately 30 quintals per acre and a price of over Rs 5,000, the farmers' sales could touch around Rs 1.25 lakh per acre. Actual profits will depend on input costs.”