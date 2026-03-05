'Golden Chapter': Amit Shah Hails Nitish Kumar’s Contribution As Bihar Chief Minister
Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday welcomed Janata Dal (United) Chief Nitish Kumar’s return to national politics, praising his tenure as Bihar Chief Minister as a “golden chapter” in the state’s history.
As Nitish filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha election today, Shah hailed his contributions to Bihar’s progress.
“His tenure will be written as a golden chapter in Bihar's history, shaping the entire gamut of Bihar’s development. Throughout his long career as an MLA, MP, Chief Minister, and Union Minister, his kurta was never stained. His entire life was free from corruption charges,” Shah said.
Nitish’s filing of his Rajya Sabha nomination marks his return to the national political arena after a long hiatus, following his tenure as Bihar’s Chief Minister from 2005 until now.
Shah highlighted the JD(U) leader’s “significant contribution” in Bihar and the implementation of Prime Minister Narender Modi-led initiatives in the state for nearly 11 years. “He is once again returning to Delhi as a Rajya Sabha MP. I and all our NDA colleagues heartily welcome him, and his tenure as Chief Minister will always be remembered and respected by the people of Bihar,” he added.
The Union Home Minister Shah’s statement comes amid the major political switch and sharp reaction by the opposition, including Congress, which called the development a “leadership coup” in the state, “being brought at the behest of G2”.
Other NDA candidates for the Upper House include BJP Chief Nitin Nabin, RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha, BJP’s Shivesh Kumar and JD(U)’s Ram Nath Thakur.
On Thursday morning, 75-year-old Nitish, in a post on X, announced that he was seeking a Rajya Sabha membership. Hours later, he filed the nomination for the upcoming elections to the upper house, with Shah by his side.
“I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time. I want to assure you with complete honesty that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well, and my resolve to work together with you to build a developed Bihar will remain steadfast. The new government that will be formed will have my full cooperation and guidance,” he posted on X in Hindi.
This comes after Nitish, who is Bihar’s longest-serving Chief Minister, won his fifth election in 2025 as the NDA secured two-third majority in the state and took oath for the 10th time.
