ETV Bharat / bharat

'Golden Chapter': Amit Shah Hails Nitish Kumar’s Contribution As Bihar Chief Minister

Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday welcomed Janata Dal (United) Chief Nitish Kumar’s return to national politics, praising his tenure as Bihar Chief Minister as a “golden chapter” in the state’s history.

As Nitish filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha election today, Shah hailed his contributions to Bihar’s progress.

“His tenure will be written as a golden chapter in Bihar's history, shaping the entire gamut of Bihar’s development. Throughout his long career as an MLA, MP, Chief Minister, and Union Minister, his kurta was never stained. His entire life was free from corruption charges,” Shah said.

Nitish’s filing of his Rajya Sabha nomination marks his return to the national political arena after a long hiatus, following his tenure as Bihar’s Chief Minister from 2005 until now.

Shah highlighted the JD(U) leader’s “significant contribution” in Bihar and the implementation of Prime Minister Narender Modi-led initiatives in the state for nearly 11 years. “He is once again returning to Delhi as a Rajya Sabha MP. I and all our NDA colleagues heartily welcome him, and his tenure as Chief Minister will always be remembered and respected by the people of Bihar,” he added.