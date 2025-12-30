Gold-Studded Ram Lalla Idol From Karnataka Unveiled In Ayodhya Ram Temple Complex
Echoes of devotion filled the temple vicinity in Ayodhya after the yellow metal statue was open for devotees who congregated to have a look.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 10:29 AM IST
Ayodhya: Amid chants of “Jai Shri Ram” resonating through the sacred town, a majestic, gold-studded idol of Ram Lalla, crafted in Karnataka, was unveiled on Monday within the Ram Temple complex, adding another spiritual landmark to Ayodhya’s already famous religious landscape.
The idol, installed near the Tulsidas Temple inside the Yatri Suvidha Kendra complex, allows devotees visiting the Ram Temple to behold it during their pilgrimage. Designed in the traditional Tanjore art style, the artwork radiates devotion through intricate craftsmanship and sacred symbolism.
The unveiling ceremony took place in the presence of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust dignitaries, including Trustee Peethadheeshwar Swami Vishwatirtha Prasannacharya, Mahant Dinendra Das, General Secretary Champat Rai and Trust’s administration in-charge Gopal Ji Rao.
Around 150 devotees from Karnataka, including the architect of the idol Phanish and his wife, artist Jayashree Phanish, were present during the unveiling ceremony. Devotional songs filled the air as devotees raised slogans in praise of Lord Ram transforming the ambience of the area into a deeply spiritual experience.
According to Gopal Ji Rao, the idol measures approximately 10 feet in height and 8 feet in width, and weighs around 4.5 to 4.8 quintals. The artwork was conceived by Jayashree after she closely observed the idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya and recreated it in Tanjore style, blending traditional aesthetics with divine imagery.
Plywood, thermocol and clay were layered to form a three-dimensional image which was later embellished with gold paper and gemstones. A handcrafted rosewood frame further enhances its grandeur. Dr Phanish bore the entire cost of transportation and dedicated the idol to Lord Ram as an offering to the devotees.
Phanish said the total cost of the idol was Rs 2.5 crore. “My wife created it with immense devotion. It depicts child Ram at the centre, with the Dashavatara on the sides, Navagrahas below and Shiva, Brahma and Surya above,” he said.
Artist Jayashree shared that she worked on the idol for nine months, beginning the work in February after receiving a formal approval from the Trust. “For me, completing this in October and seeing it unveiled in Ayodhya has been the most fulfilling experience. I created it entirely myself, with devotion,” she said.
The Ram Temple Trust expressed gratitude for the offering, calling it a lasting contribution to Ayodhya’s heritage.
Also Read: