ETV Bharat / bharat

Gold-Studded Ram Lalla Idol From Karnataka Unveiled In Ayodhya Ram Temple Complex

Ayodhya: Amid chants of “Jai Shri Ram” resonating through the sacred town, a majestic, gold-studded idol of Ram Lalla, crafted in Karnataka, was unveiled on Monday within the Ram Temple complex, adding another spiritual landmark to Ayodhya’s already famous religious landscape.

The idol, installed near the Tulsidas Temple inside the Yatri Suvidha Kendra complex, allows devotees visiting the Ram Temple to behold it during their pilgrimage. Designed in the traditional Tanjore art style, the artwork radiates devotion through intricate craftsmanship and sacred symbolism.

Gold-Studded Ram Lalla Idol From Karnataka Unveiled In Ayodhya Ram Temple Complex (ETV Bharat)

The unveiling ceremony took place in the presence of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust dignitaries, including Trustee Peethadheeshwar Swami Vishwatirtha Prasannacharya, Mahant Dinendra Das, General Secretary Champat Rai and Trust’s administration in-charge Gopal Ji Rao.

Around 150 devotees from Karnataka, including the architect of the idol Phanish and his wife, artist Jayashree Phanish, were present during the unveiling ceremony. Devotional songs filled the air as devotees raised slogans in praise of Lord Ram transforming the ambience of the area into a deeply spiritual experience.