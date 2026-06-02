ETV Bharat / bharat

Gold Worth Rs 4.2 Cr Seized, Dubai-Linked Smuggling Racket Busted At Mumbai Airport

The DRI caught a jeweller from Navi Mumbai who had arrived at the airport to receive the gold ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a Dubai-linked syndicate involved in smuggling gold from abroad at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The officials arrested two persons on Sunday acting as couriers who arrived from Dubai, along with a jeweller from Navi Mumbai who had come to receive the gold.

They also seized 2.6 kilograms of foreign-origin gold from the two couriers, which had been concealed in the form of wax. The gold is worth Rs 4.2 crore in the international market.

According to sources, the DRI, acting on specific intelligence, had placed two persons—who had taken possession of the gold in Dubai and were on the way to Mumbai—under surveillance. The gold, which had been melted down to resemble wax, was hidden in their luggage.

The officials intercepted the two passengers just as they were attempting to exit the airport with the gold. The DRI also caught a jeweller who had arrived from Navi Mumbai to the airport while he was in the act of receiving the gold.