'Gold, Silver Are Unreachable. Won't Our Daughters Get Married?': Ground Report From Jamui, Bihar

Jamui: Quresha Khatoon, a resident of Jamui, Bihar, felt feverish. She had gone to a jewellery shop to buy gold jewellery, this being the wedding season. But the price of gold sent a shiver down her spine.

Quresha said, "I knew then that I wouldn't be able to buy the jewellery. I'm 43 years old, but never have I seen such inflation."

Quresha's anguish is a common refrain among middle- and lower-middle class people across India these days. Once, those who could afford gold and silver jewellery, even if it was with difficulty, can't even sit in a jewellery shop today, given the prices.

When the ETV Bharat team arrived in Jamui to assess the effect of rising gold and silver prices, they found the distress most visible in homes where daughters are getting married.

Two other women had come to the same shop as Quresha. One of them, Sakina Khatoon, said, "We came to buy 'disco' anklets (ankle bracelets with small beads), but even these are so expensive that the poor won't be able to afford them anymore."

The other customer, Asmin Praveen, explained, "We came to buy gold jewellery, but now we won't be able to afford any. The prices have become too exorbitant."

The daughter of social worker Pinky Verma, a resident of Jamui, is getting married on February 24 in Deoghar, Jharkhand. While packing a saree, Pinky said that since 2005, many members of her family have got married, but no one has seen such inflation. The price of gold and silver is breaking people's backs, forcing them to cut down other expenses.