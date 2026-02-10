'Gold, Silver Are Unreachable. Won't Our Daughters Get Married?': Ground Report From Jamui, Bihar
Price of gold and silver has risen so much that those planning their daughters' weddings, and jewellery shop owners, are both worried.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 12:06 PM IST
Jamui: Quresha Khatoon, a resident of Jamui, Bihar, felt feverish. She had gone to a jewellery shop to buy gold jewellery, this being the wedding season. But the price of gold sent a shiver down her spine.
Quresha said, "I knew then that I wouldn't be able to buy the jewellery. I'm 43 years old, but never have I seen such inflation."
Quresha's anguish is a common refrain among middle- and lower-middle class people across India these days. Once, those who could afford gold and silver jewellery, even if it was with difficulty, can't even sit in a jewellery shop today, given the prices.
When the ETV Bharat team arrived in Jamui to assess the effect of rising gold and silver prices, they found the distress most visible in homes where daughters are getting married.
Two other women had come to the same shop as Quresha. One of them, Sakina Khatoon, said, "We came to buy 'disco' anklets (ankle bracelets with small beads), but even these are so expensive that the poor won't be able to afford them anymore."
The other customer, Asmin Praveen, explained, "We came to buy gold jewellery, but now we won't be able to afford any. The prices have become too exorbitant."
The daughter of social worker Pinky Verma, a resident of Jamui, is getting married on February 24 in Deoghar, Jharkhand. While packing a saree, Pinky said that since 2005, many members of her family have got married, but no one has seen such inflation. The price of gold and silver is breaking people's backs, forcing them to cut down other expenses.
"The families of both my parents and my in-laws are large. That means regular weddings in the family. In the past few years, we've had to grapple with inflation, but never like this year," said Pinky, adding that no matter the financial condition of the family, they have always given at least five pieces of jewellery at daughter's wedding, including anklets, toe and nose rings, maang tikka (pendant for hair parting), dholna (gold necklace with drum-shaped pendant), rings, chains, earrings, etc. "Those who can't afford them always give at least five pieces of jewellery, even if they are light in weight. But inflation has broken their backs. Now, even middle-class people are forced to buy 'city' gold, artificial jewellery, and gold-plated jewellery. Some items are in gold, but lighter, while the rest is artificial jewellery," lamented Pinky.
She said the government needs to pay attention to rising inflation, otherwise ordinary people will continue to suffer under its weight.
Shopkeepers are also worried about the rising prices of gold and silver. Chandan, owner of Sheeshmahal Chandan Jewellers in Jamui, said, "I've been in this business for 20 years, but I've never faced a situation like this. It's wedding season, yet customers aren't coming. The few who do, are buying lighter jewellery. I don't know what will happen next."
Chandan said customers who come to his shop nowadays, bargain, and eventually settle for essential, lightweight items. For the rest, they buy 'city' gold or artificial jewellery.
Based on his experience, Chandan said that until last year, the price of silver bridal anklets ranged from Rs 700 to Rs 2,000. Now, it's close to Rs 10,000. Due to inflation, shopkeepers are selling previously purchased jewellery, while new jewelry is made on demand.
On February 9, the price of 1 gm of 22-carat gold in Patna was Rs 14,710. Daily prices fluctuate. The price of 1 gm of 24-carat gold is Rs 15,446. Similarly, the price of 1 gm silver in Patna was Rs 300, ie, 1 kg cost Rs 3 lakh. Silver prices fluctuated several times between January 31 and February 9. Just between February 8 and February 9, the price of 1 kg silver rose by Rs 15,000.
