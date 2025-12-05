ETV Bharat / bharat

As Sukma Is Freed Of Naxalite Clutches, The Road To Gogunda Hill Points To Bastar's Future

Sukma: The Sabari River that forms the boundary between Odisha and Chhattisgarh takes a couple of sharp bends as it skirts around the district town of Sukma, which lies between the densely forested hilly tracts of Dantewada on the Chhattisgarh side and similar terrain of Malkangiri on the Odisha side. For decades, this region was marked as a "Red Corridor", where the only connection with the outside world was via the NH-30. This made attempting to reach Sukma on rickety state buses through Sal, Teak and Mahua forests fraught with fear.

For, these forests were once dominated by the Darbha Division of the underground CPI (Maoist) group, under commander Madvi Hidma, who allegedly operated from Purvarti village in the district. At nearby Gogunda Hills, the sound of landmines and gunfire were a part of daily life.

All this finally began to change after 40 years under Naxalite writ, with the establishment of paramilitary camps in the interiors of Sukma district.

Now, with Hidma dead and Naxalism on it's last legs, Gogunda Hills — which had no roads, medical facilities, or emergency assistance — is witnessing development. For the first time, a road has been built from Satpara, a hamlet located at the top of Gogunda Hill. This small beginning not only symbolises government presence, but also promises radical transformation in the lives of local villagers.

Once upon a time not too long ago, Gogunda Hill was an impenetrable fortress for the Naxalites, who used the inhospitable terrain to lay ambushes, while using it as a safe haven and a training camp. It remained a no-go zone for security forces. However, continuous operations to establish strategic domination, via tireless efforts of the soldiers, eventually breached the red stronghold. Declaring this area safe, was seen as a riskier operation than any engineering project, as the threat of IEDs loomed at every step. But eventually, road construction began by cutting through the steep, 650 m-high hill.

A joint team of the CRPF 74th Battalion and the Sukma District Police worked day and night to prepare the road. Machines had to be stopped several times, and the entire area evacuated, after IEDs were discovered. During the construction, a CRPF jawan and a female district police officer were injured in an IED blast, although both have now recovered.