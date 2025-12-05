As Sukma Is Freed Of Naxalite Clutches, The Road To Gogunda Hill Points To Bastar's Future
Establishing the CRPF camp atop Gogunda Hill was a dangerous feat. But it brought a ray of hope to this corner of the "Red Corridor".
Sukma: The Sabari River that forms the boundary between Odisha and Chhattisgarh takes a couple of sharp bends as it skirts around the district town of Sukma, which lies between the densely forested hilly tracts of Dantewada on the Chhattisgarh side and similar terrain of Malkangiri on the Odisha side. For decades, this region was marked as a "Red Corridor", where the only connection with the outside world was via the NH-30. This made attempting to reach Sukma on rickety state buses through Sal, Teak and Mahua forests fraught with fear.
For, these forests were once dominated by the Darbha Division of the underground CPI (Maoist) group, under commander Madvi Hidma, who allegedly operated from Purvarti village in the district. At nearby Gogunda Hills, the sound of landmines and gunfire were a part of daily life.
All this finally began to change after 40 years under Naxalite writ, with the establishment of paramilitary camps in the interiors of Sukma district.
Now, with Hidma dead and Naxalism on it's last legs, Gogunda Hills — which had no roads, medical facilities, or emergency assistance — is witnessing development. For the first time, a road has been built from Satpara, a hamlet located at the top of Gogunda Hill. This small beginning not only symbolises government presence, but also promises radical transformation in the lives of local villagers.
Once upon a time not too long ago, Gogunda Hill was an impenetrable fortress for the Naxalites, who used the inhospitable terrain to lay ambushes, while using it as a safe haven and a training camp. It remained a no-go zone for security forces. However, continuous operations to establish strategic domination, via tireless efforts of the soldiers, eventually breached the red stronghold. Declaring this area safe, was seen as a riskier operation than any engineering project, as the threat of IEDs loomed at every step. But eventually, road construction began by cutting through the steep, 650 m-high hill.
A joint team of the CRPF 74th Battalion and the Sukma District Police worked day and night to prepare the road. Machines had to be stopped several times, and the entire area evacuated, after IEDs were discovered. During the construction, a CRPF jawan and a female district police officer were injured in an IED blast, although both have now recovered.
As soon as the road was paved, a new security camp was established on the hilltop — a joint initiative of the Sukma District Police, the District Reserve Guard (DRG), and the CRPF 74th Battalion — which played a decisive role in breaking the back of the Maoist network. Not only is the camp a security hub, but is also expected to play a key role in implementing the Chhattisgarh government's 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme, of reaching basic amenities and welfare benefits to villages of the area.
For decades, Gogunda was so inaccessible that patients and women in labour had to be carried on shoulders to the nearest hospital — Sukma's District Hospital or a higher one in Jagdalpur, in the next district. Mobile networks died as you entered the district. But with the road, villagers now hope to access daily necessities, medical facilities, and markets. They say previously, just climbing down Gogunda Hill was like fighting a war.
On November 3, Chhattisgarh CRPF's Inspector-General Shalin and its 74th Battalion Commandant Himanshu Pandey, along with DIG Anand Singh Rajpurohit and Sukma SP Kiran Chavan, inspected the security situation, communications, operational strategies, and challenges faced by soldiers at the Gogunda camp, and stated that the camp would provide a protective shield for the area and strengthen the confidence of local villagers.
Officials hope Gogunda will become the first step of building trust with the locals. CRPF 74th Battalion commandant Himanshu Pandey said, "Establishing a camp in a Maoist stronghold like Gogunda, in line with Union Home Minister's vision of a Naxal-free Bastar, was a major challenge, involving an arduous, month-and-a-half-long trek, constant danger, and a 660 m-high cliff across which the road had to be built."
He added that government schemes and facilities like schools, healthcare, etc, which had been inaccessible for decades, will soon be available to the villagers. Gogunda is no longer a symbol of fear, but one of hope.
Where buried explosives were once an existential threat, milestones now mark distance to the village, where the national flag proudly flutters atop a mast. The road to Gogunda is more than just asphalt. It's showing the direction towards Bastar's future.
