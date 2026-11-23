ETV Bharat / bharat

Godhra Train Burning Case: Convict With Serious Heart Ailment Gets Relief From Supreme Court

A view of the Supreme Court, in New Delhi ( ANI )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday suspended the life sentence of a convict in the 2002 Godhra train burning case, taking note of his serious cardiovascular ailment and prolonged incarceration of nearly 18 years. On February 27, 2002, about 59 people were killed when the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express was burnt at Gujarat's Godhra, triggering riots in the state.

A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale heard the matter. The bench passed the order while hearing a plea by convict Irfan Siraj Pada.

Citing the petitioner's medical condition, his counsel said Pada has been in jail for 18 years. The bench passed an order considering that Irfan suffers from a serious cardiovascular disease. Advocate Swati Ghildiyal, representing the Gujarat government, said it was a very serious case; however, she had no objection to suspension of sentence on medical grounds. The bench said the application was primarily filed on medical grounds, and the state’s counsel submitted that the petitioner's condition, as submitted by his counsel, is factually correct.