Godhra Train Burning Case: Convict With Serious Heart Ailment Gets Relief From Supreme Court
The apex court passed the order while hearing a plea by convict Irfan Siraj Pada.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 23, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday suspended the life sentence of a convict in the 2002 Godhra train burning case, taking note of his serious cardiovascular ailment and prolonged incarceration of nearly 18 years. On February 27, 2002, about 59 people were killed when the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express was burnt at Gujarat's Godhra, triggering riots in the state.
A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale heard the matter. The bench passed the order while hearing a plea by convict Irfan Siraj Pada.
Citing the petitioner's medical condition, his counsel said Pada has been in jail for 18 years.
The bench passed an order considering that Irfan suffers from a serious cardiovascular disease. Advocate Swati Ghildiyal, representing the Gujarat government, said it was a very serious case; however, she had no objection to suspension of sentence on medical grounds.
The bench said the application was primarily filed on medical grounds, and the state’s counsel submitted that the petitioner's condition, as submitted by his counsel, is factually correct.
"In view of the aforementioned factual scenario, we are inclined to grant suspension of sentence to the petitioner on medical grounds," said the bench.
The trial court in March 2011 convicted 31 persons, of whom 11 were sentenced to death and the remaining 20 were awarded life in prison. 63 other accused were acquitted.
Several appeals have been filed against the Gujarat High Court's 2017 verdict. The High Court had upheld the conviction of several convicts and commuted the death penalties of 11 people to life imprisonment. Several convicts have challenged the High Court's decision.
The state government has moved the apex court against the commutation of the death penalty.
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