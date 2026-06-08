ETV Bharat / bharat

Row Erupts As Idol Of Goddess Vagdevi Placed Inside Bhojshala Complex, ASI Accused Of Removal

Indore: A row has erupted over the placement of an ashtadhatu idol of goddess Vagdevi inside the highly sensitive Bhojshala complex and its alleged removal by the Archaeological Survey of India, three weeks after the Madhya Pradesh High Court declared the monument a temple.

A petitioner from the Hindu side has blamed the ASI for the removal of the idol, calling it a contempt of court, while a representative from the Muslim side has objected to its installation.

The High Court, accepting two public interest petitions from the Hindu side, declared Bhojshala a temple of Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati) on May 15. The HC stated that the ASI shall have 'full supervisory control' over the preservation, conservation, and regulation of religious access.

Kuldeep Tiwari, one of the petitioners in the Bhojshala case, stated on Monday that some devotees installed an ashtadhatu (eight-metal) idol in the complex last Saturday (June 6), and performed rituals with chanting of mantras. He claimed that devotees worshipped the idol throughout Saturday, but in the evening, the ASI allegedly removed it from the Bhojshala complex.

"The removal of the ashtadhatu idol of Goddess Vagdevi by the ASI is highly objectionable. This action is a contempt of court order and an insult to the faith of the devotees," he said in a statement.

Tiwari said that a replica of the Vagdevi idol remains in its place in the Bhojshala complex. He said since the original idol is kept in the British Museum in London, an ashtadhatu idol should be installed in the temple as an alternative until the original one is returned to India.

He stressed that he is unaware of which devotees had installed the ashtadhatu idol in the complex. The ASI's response to the allegation of the idol removal is not available. When asked about the controversy, Dhar area ASI officer Prashant Patankar said he was not authorised to give statements to the media.