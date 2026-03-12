'God Saved Me, Don't Know The Attacker Or The Motive': Farooq Abdullah's First Reaction After Assassination Bid In Jammu
Abdullah had a narrow escape when the gunman opened fire from behind while the veteran leader was leaving a marriage function in Jammu.
Published : March 12, 2026 at 11:31 AM IST
Jammu: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Farooq Abdullah, who on Wednesday survived an assassination bid during a wedding ceremony here, credited God for saving his life. The NC President however declined to comment on the security lapse.
“God saved me," the veteran politician told a presser on Thursday. Abdullah, who was accompanied by Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary and CM Omar Abdullah's advisor Nasir Sogami at the wedding was targeted by the assailant identified as Kamal Singh Jamwal from behind in the Greater Kailash area on the outskirts of Jammu city.
Abdullah escaped unhurt in the incident while Dy CM Choudhary reportedly suffered splinter injuries in the attack. "I am fine and God has saved me," Abdullah said.
Recounting the chilling moment, he said the assailant had managed to get right behind his neck as can be seen in the CCTV footage of the incident. "At the last minute, he was overpowered by the security personnel, including the NSG. I was immediately put into my car and driven away safely," he added.
Abdullah said that while leaving the venue he heard some noise and thought it was a firecracker. "Later I was told that a man had fired two shots with a pistol, but security personnel intervened, causing the weapon to point upward and preventing harm. I do not know the attacker or the motive behind the incident,” he said.
Major Security Breach Raises Questions
The assassination bid on Abdullah, who happens to be a Z+ category protectee, has raised serious concerns regarding the security apparatus in the sensitive Union Territory. As per the standard protocol for such high-profile figures, the area should have been sanitised and strict access control enforced.
While Farooq Abdullah declined to comment on the security lapse, his son and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed concern over the assassination bid.
"....what is known is that a man with a loaded pistol was able to get within point-blank range and discharge a shot. It was only the close protection team that deflected the shot and ensured the assassination attempt failed," he wrote in a post shortly after the incident.
"There are more questions than answers at the moment, including how someone was able to get this close to a Z+ NSG-protected former CM," he added. Following the incident, the chief minister reached Jammu and drove straight to his father’s residence.
Reports said that officials are now reviewing the security of all central government protectees in Jammu and Kashmir.
