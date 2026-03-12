ETV Bharat / bharat

'God Saved Me, Don't Know The Attacker Or The Motive': Farooq Abdullah's First Reaction After Assassination Bid In Jammu

Jammu: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Farooq Abdullah, who on Wednesday survived an assassination bid during a wedding ceremony here, credited God for saving his life. The NC President however declined to comment on the security lapse.

“God saved me," the veteran politician told a presser on Thursday. Abdullah, who was accompanied by Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary and CM Omar Abdullah's advisor Nasir Sogami at the wedding was targeted by the assailant identified as Kamal Singh Jamwal from behind in the Greater Kailash area on the outskirts of Jammu city.

Abdullah escaped unhurt in the incident while Dy CM Choudhary reportedly suffered splinter injuries in the attack. "I am fine and God has saved me," Abdullah said.

Recounting the chilling moment, he said the assailant had managed to get right behind his neck as can be seen in the CCTV footage of the incident. "At the last minute, he was overpowered by the security personnel, including the NSG. I was immediately put into my car and driven away safely," he added.

Abdullah said that while leaving the venue he heard some noise and thought it was a firecracker. "Later I was told that a man had fired two shots with a pistol, but security personnel intervened, causing the weapon to point upward and preventing harm. I do not know the attacker or the motive behind the incident,” he said.