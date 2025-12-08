ETV Bharat / bharat

GOC 16 Corps Visits Gundoh Area Of Doda To Assess Ground Situation

(GOC) 16 Corps (White Knight Corps) Lt. Gen. PK Mishra interacts with an official. ( ETV Bharat )

Jammu: General Officer Commanding (GOC) 16 Corps (White Knight Corps) Lt. Gen. PK Mishra on Monday visited Gundoh area of district Doda and assessed the ground situation.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, White Knight Corps wrote, "GOC White Knight Corps along with GOC CIF Delta visited Gandoh to assess the ground situation and review operational readiness and security dynamics."

"The GOC encouraged the troops to stay alert, adopt forward-looking measures and maintain a firm and consistent approach in counter-terrorist operations," it further wrote.

The GOC also highlighted the need for high standards of professionalism in every mission, urging the force to remain vigilant, confident and fully prepared to tackle any emerging challenges with clarity and determination, he added.