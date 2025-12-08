GOC 16 Corps Visits Gundoh Area Of Doda To Assess Ground Situation
Lt. Gen. PK Mishra encouraged the troops to stay alert, adopt forward-looking measures and maintain a firm and consistent approach in counter-terrorist operations.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 10:40 PM IST|
Updated : December 8, 2025 at 10:57 PM IST
Jammu: General Officer Commanding (GOC) 16 Corps (White Knight Corps) Lt. Gen. PK Mishra on Monday visited Gundoh area of district Doda and assessed the ground situation.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, White Knight Corps wrote, "GOC White Knight Corps along with GOC CIF Delta visited Gandoh to assess the ground situation and review operational readiness and security dynamics."
"The GOC encouraged the troops to stay alert, adopt forward-looking measures and maintain a firm and consistent approach in counter-terrorist operations," it further wrote.
The GOC also highlighted the need for high standards of professionalism in every mission, urging the force to remain vigilant, confident and fully prepared to tackle any emerging challenges with clarity and determination, he added.
Doda and Kishtwar districts of Jammu region continue to be on the radar of terrorists since last year and this year also contact with terrorists was established several times. Gundoh region of Doda district alongside upper reaches of Bhaderwah share borders with Kathua district from where terrorists try to infiltrate into Doda and Kishtwar districts after infiltrating through international border falling in Kathua district.
Both Army and Jammu and Kashmir police have established several check points all across these two districts and even in upper reaches, which remain under snow during the winters, and are manned by the security forces to deal with hiding terrorists.
The visit of GOC 16 Corps to the area was also important in terms of keeping a close watch on the situation and also giving boost to the morale of Army soldiers.
Read more