Goa Nightclub Fire Sparks Alarm Over Widespread Fire Safety Lapses In Hotels and Clubs
As per Delhi Fire Services data, 52 hotels and 38 clubs of thousands that exist across Delhi have valid Fire Safety Certificate till December 8.
New Delhi: The tragic fire at a Goa nightclub that claimed 25 lives has once again brought to the fore the issue of fire safety standards in hotels, restaurants, and nightclubs as the New Year approaches.
These places draw large crowds, especially during weekends and festive seasons. Again, not all the hotels and nightclubs comply with basic safety norms to prevent such incidents. The outlet owners want a single-window licence facility to obtain a fire licence instead of the multiple licence process.
Driven by commercial interests and the urge to accommodate more guests, many such establishment owners either bypass the mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) or disregard fire safety norms even after securing it.
Overcrowding becomes routine, emergency exits and entry points are obstructed, fire detection and suppression systems are neglected or absent, prohibited and inflammable decor, and inadequate staff training to deal with emergencies are worries. These lapses turn into tragic incidents and prove to be death traps for people.
Discussing the fire safety issue, Sandeep Anand Goyle, Delhi chapter head of National Restoration Association of India, told ETV Bharat, “Most of the owners follow fire safety norms as it is essential for obtaining other trade licences. It depends on the owner of the establishment to adhere to the norms for the safety of guests as well as staff.”
“Joining as a member of our association, an owner needs to obtain the necessary trade and fire licences. If a restaurant owner doesn’t come under the purview of the necessary fire NOC (below 90 sqft space) then he/she needs to obtain a trade licence,” he added.
Goyle further said the association grants membership only to law-abiding outlets and issues advisories urging them to comply with prescribed norms. It is not a regulatory body that has judicial or enforcement authority to take action against any outlet found flouting safety regulations.
Fire Department’s Response
As per Delhi Fire Services data, only 52 hotels and 38 clubs of the thousands that exist across Delhi have valid Fire Safety Certificates till December 8.
“It is a fact that some outlets make alterations after obtaining the fire NOC. During inspections, fire officials thoroughly examine the premises to ensure that all mandatory fire safety arrangements are in place. In certain cases, shortcomings are identified, and establishments are instructed to rectify them before the fire safety certificate is granted,” Rajinder Atwal, Divisional Officer of Delhi Fire Services told ETV Bharat.
“To promote tourism and improve ease of doing business, the Uttar Pradesh government has already made a provision allowing fire safety certificates to be renewed once every five years. However, outlets are required to undergo a fire safety audit by a certified third party every six months, with the audit report mandatorily submitted to the fire department,” a senior fire official of Uttar Pradesh told ETV Bharat.
“Following the tragic Goa nightclub fire incident, the fire department is conducting stringent inspections and survey across Gurugram, which is served by around 60 fire stations, under existing rules, the fire department issues a three-year NOC to an outlet, but the owner is required to submit an annual self-declaration confirming that no changes have been made that would compromise fire safety compliance,” Narendra Singh, Fire Station Officer, Gurugram told ETV Bharat.
Fire Fighting Expert’s View
“There is a major concern that once a fire license is issued to an outlet for three years, the department does not inspect the premises until the license is up for renewal. During this period, outlet owners often neglect maintenance of firefighting equipment, make interior modifications for business or other reasons, replace trained staff, and at times fail to adhere to essential safety norms,” Atul Garg, former Director of DFS and firefighter expert, told ETV Bharat.
“If we talk about nightclubs, regulations provide for two to three entry and exit gates. However, for commercial reasons, management often blocks all gates except one to control entry and collect fees. If a fire sparks inside the club, this practice allows flames to spread rapidly, significantly increasing the number of casualties because guests don’t get to go outside easily because of blocked gates,” Garg added.
Fire Safety Measures To Prevent Incidents
Awareness about the fire norms and following them properly to prevent fire incidents to keep guests as well as establishments safe from such incidents.
Owners must strictly adhere to fire safety norms and ensure all firefighting equipment is properly maintained. For nightclubs, modern technologies should be adopted, for example, doors equipped with fire sensors that automatically unlock in the event of a fire, allowing all exits to open and enabling guests to evacuate safely, thereby reducing casualties.
What Associations Say
“For obtaining a fire certificate easily, the association raised the issue with the government. After that, we got assurance that the Delhi government will accept third-party fire NOC and will also develop a single window system to ease the process for multiple licence issue,” Garish Oberoi, Honorary Treasurer of Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) told ETV Bharat.
“The association has been following up on this issue in almost every state. There is a big issue of multiple licences for this industry. Some states are ready to shift multiple licensing systems into a single window process, which will make it easy to get licences for hotels, restaurants and other outlets,” Oberoi said.
“All outlets should follow fire norms and adhere to the law. Every outlet should obey the set fire norms for the safety of guests and visitors,” Pranay Aneja, a member of FHRAI, told ETV Bharat.
Government’s Action
According to the government, Delhi government has issued clear directions to the Delhi Fire Service to ensure that the process of issuing NOCs related to fire safety is made fully transparent and seamless so that hotels, restaurants, nightclubs, multiplexes and other commercial establishments do not face unnecessary difficulties. As per government, the purpose of the NOC system is not to discourage business owners but to ensure public safety.
“If any rule is causing genuine applicants difficulty, it should immediately be brought to the government’s notice so that corrective steps can be taken,” Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said.
“Raids and checking are being done throughout Haryana’s Gurugram area to ensure fire safety norms are followed for the safety of guests,” Narendra Singh from Gurugram fire department said.
“As per the directions of the higher officials, teams of concerned officials of Uttar Pradesh government a comprehensive checking drive have been conducted by all the officers in-charge of fire stations across the area. This was in response to the tragic fire incident at a nightclub in Goa. During the fire safety drive, nine locations were inspected,” a Fire officer of Uttar Pradesh informed.
Fire and Life Safety
As per Delhi Fire Services, the Delhi Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Act, 1986 was notified by the Government of India December,1986 and rules framed thereunder were in force from March 2, 1987 until July 2, 2010. However, the said Delhi Fire Service Prevention & Fire Safety Act 1986 and Rules 1987 stand repealed by a more exhausted act called Delhi Fire Service Act 2007 (Delhi Act 2 of 2009) and Delhi Fire Service Rules 2010 notified respectively.
Issue of NOC
According to the DFS, once the guidelines have been issued by the fire department the application for obtaining no objection certificate may be submitted to the Director by the builder/owner of the premises. The owners/builders are further advised to ensure the compliance of all the fire safety guidelines before approaching the Director for No Objection Certificate. In case of any difficulty, the matter should be reported to the concerned officer. The officer may also be contacted in case there is a delay in carrying out the inspection or issue of fire safety guidelines, or issue of NOC after the inspection has been carried out.
