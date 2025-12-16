ETV Bharat / bharat

Goa Nightclub Fire Sparks Alarm Over Widespread Fire Safety Lapses In Hotels and Clubs

Charred remains of the Birch by Romeo Lane restaurant after a fire broke out, claiming the lives of 25 people, in Arpora. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The tragic fire at a Goa nightclub that claimed 25 lives has once again brought to the fore the issue of fire safety standards in hotels, restaurants, and nightclubs as the New Year approaches.

These places draw large crowds, especially during weekends and festive seasons. Again, not all the hotels and nightclubs comply with basic safety norms to prevent such incidents. The outlet owners want a single-window licence facility to obtain a fire licence instead of the multiple licence process.

Driven by commercial interests and the urge to accommodate more guests, many such establishment owners either bypass the mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) or disregard fire safety norms even after securing it.

Overcrowding becomes routine, emergency exits and entry points are obstructed, fire detection and suppression systems are neglected or absent, prohibited and inflammable decor, and inadequate staff training to deal with emergencies are worries. These lapses turn into tragic incidents and prove to be death traps for people.

Discussing the fire safety issue, Sandeep Anand Goyle, Delhi chapter head of National Restoration Association of India, told ETV Bharat, “Most of the owners follow fire safety norms as it is essential for obtaining other trade licences. It depends on the owner of the establishment to adhere to the norms for the safety of guests as well as staff.”

“Joining as a member of our association, an owner needs to obtain the necessary trade and fire licences. If a restaurant owner doesn’t come under the purview of the necessary fire NOC (below 90 sqft space) then he/she needs to obtain a trade licence,” he added.

Goyle further said the association grants membership only to law-abiding outlets and issues advisories urging them to comply with prescribed norms. It is not a regulatory body that has judicial or enforcement authority to take action against any outlet found flouting safety regulations.

Fire Department’s Response

As per Delhi Fire Services data, only 52 hotels and 38 clubs of the thousands that exist across Delhi have valid Fire Safety Certificates till December 8.

“It is a fact that some outlets make alterations after obtaining the fire NOC. During inspections, fire officials thoroughly examine the premises to ensure that all mandatory fire safety arrangements are in place. In certain cases, shortcomings are identified, and establishments are instructed to rectify them before the fire safety certificate is granted,” Rajinder Atwal, Divisional Officer of Delhi Fire Services told ETV Bharat.

“To promote tourism and improve ease of doing business, the Uttar Pradesh government has already made a provision allowing fire safety certificates to be renewed once every five years. However, outlets are required to undergo a fire safety audit by a certified third party every six months, with the audit report mandatorily submitted to the fire department,” a senior fire official of Uttar Pradesh told ETV Bharat.

“Following the tragic Goa nightclub fire incident, the fire department is conducting stringent inspections and survey across Gurugram, which is served by around 60 fire stations, under existing rules, the fire department issues a three-year NOC to an outlet, but the owner is required to submit an annual self-declaration confirming that no changes have been made that would compromise fire safety compliance,” Narendra Singh, Fire Station Officer, Gurugram told ETV Bharat.

Fire Fighting Expert’s View

“There is a major concern that once a fire license is issued to an outlet for three years, the department does not inspect the premises until the license is up for renewal. During this period, outlet owners often neglect maintenance of firefighting equipment, make interior modifications for business or other reasons, replace trained staff, and at times fail to adhere to essential safety norms,” Atul Garg, former Director of DFS and firefighter expert, told ETV Bharat.

“If we talk about nightclubs, regulations provide for two to three entry and exit gates. However, for commercial reasons, management often blocks all gates except one to control entry and collect fees. If a fire sparks inside the club, this practice allows flames to spread rapidly, significantly increasing the number of casualties because guests don’t get to go outside easily because of blocked gates,” Garg added.

Fire Safety Measures To Prevent Incidents