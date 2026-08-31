ETV Bharat / bharat

Goa Nightclub Fire: SC Rejects Pleas Challenging HC Order Setting Aside Bail Of Accused

An outside view of the Birch by Romeo Lane restaurant, in Arpora on Tuesday. where the fire occurred. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain pleas challenging the Bombay High Court order setting aside bail granted to three accused in the 2025 Goa nightclub fire that claimed 25 lives. The blaze broke out at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora on December 6, 2025, killing 25 people and injuring 50 others.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu. The bench directed accused nightclub owners Saurav Luthra, Gaurav Luthra, along with their business partner Ajay Gupta, to surrender within two weeks. The bench also asked the lower court to expedite the trial in the case.

The high court on August 18 set aside the bail granted to the trio. The high court observed that the trial court had failed to properly consider the material gathered during the investigation. The high court also found fault with the trial court’s observation that the offence was not as heinous as murder or dacoity.