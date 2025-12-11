ETV Bharat / bharat

Goa Nightclub Fire: Owners Saurabh And Gaurav Luthra Detained In Thailand

An outside view of the Birch by Romeo Lane restaurant, in Arpora on Tuesday. where the fire occurred. ( ANI )

Panaji: The Thailand Police have detained Saurabh Luthra and his brother Gaurav Luthra, who fled India after a fire at their Goa nightclub claimed 25 lives, officials said on Thursday.

The nightclub co-owners, against whom an Interpol Blue Corner Notice had been issued, were detained at the request of the Indian government, they said. Both the accused have been detained at Phuket in Thailand, and a process is underway to bring them to India, senior officials confirmed to PTI.