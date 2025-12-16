ETV Bharat / bharat

Thai Authorities Deport Luthra Brothers To India

Luthra brothers Saurabh and Gaurav, co-owners of Goa's 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, detained in Thailand over the deadly club fire, being escorted at the airport ahead of their deportation to India, in Bangkok, Tuesday ( PTI )

Bangkok: Thailand authorities on Tuesday deported Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of the Goa nightclub where 25 people were killed in a fire earlier this month, to India amid an ongoing probe into the tragedy.

They have boarded a flight for Delhi and will be handed over to Indian authorities on arrival, sources said. The duo will be produced before a Delhi court for further legal proceedings, they said.

A case of culpable homicide and negligence has been registered against them in connection with the fire. Videos circulating online showed Gaurav, 44, and Saurav, 40, being escorted by Thai police at Bangkok airport ahead of their departure for India.

The deportation comes days after the two were detained in Phuket on December 11 following the intervention of the Indian mission, which was in close touch with the Thai government in the case. The Luthra brothers, co-owners of ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub in Arpora in North Goa, had left for Thailand shortly after the December 6 fire. They were reportedly attending a wedding in Delhi at the time of the incident.