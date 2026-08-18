ETV Bharat / bharat

Goa Moves Supreme Court For Tougher Sentence For Tarun Tejpal In 2013 Rape Case

File - Tehelka magazine founder Tarun Tejpal arrives at the High Court of Bombay at Goa for the judgement in a sexual assault case, in Panaji on Thursday ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Goa government has moved the Supreme Court seeking enhancement of the 10-year rigorous imprisonment awarded to Tehelka founder Tarun Tejpal in the 2013 rape case. Earlier this month, the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court convicted Tejpal and sentenced him to 10 years in prison. The high court set aside a trial court judgment, which acquitted him in 2021. On August 6, Justices Neela Gokhale and Amit Jamsandekar of the HC's Goa bench initially said Tejpal must surrender within two weeks, but following a request from his lawyers, the court extended the time to four weeks.