Goa Moves Supreme Court For Tougher Sentence For Tarun Tejpal In 2013 Rape Case
The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court convicted Tejpal and sentenced him to 10 years in prison.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 9:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Goa government has moved the Supreme Court seeking enhancement of the 10-year rigorous imprisonment awarded to Tehelka founder Tarun Tejpal in the 2013 rape case.
Earlier this month, the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court convicted Tejpal and sentenced him to 10 years in prison. The high court set aside a trial court judgment, which acquitted him in 2021.
On August 6, Justices Neela Gokhale and Amit Jamsandekar of the HC's Goa bench initially said Tejpal must surrender within two weeks, but following a request from his lawyers, the court extended the time to four weeks.
The court, while imposing the minimum punishment, noted the incident occurred 13 years ago, and Tejpal has not committed any other offence since then. "Both parties (victim and Tejpal) may have moved on in life now," it observed. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,21,000 on Tejpal, which would be paid to the victim.
The High Court said, "The victim, having suffered sexual assault, would be handed over the entire fine amount." While Tejpal pleaded for leniency, claiming he was a "political victim" and the father of two daughters, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Goa government, demanded the maximum punishment to send a strong message that "no means no".
"We set aside the trial court order of acquittal. The respondent (Tejpal) stands convicted," the bench said. Tejpal said he will move the Supreme Court against the HC's order. He has been convicted under sections 376 (2)(f) (person who is a guardian or in a position of trust or authority rapes a woman), 354 (a) (sexual harassment) and 354 (b) (using criminal force on a woman with an intent to disrobe her) of the Indian Penal Code.
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