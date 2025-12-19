Goa Liberation Day: PM Modi Remembers Freedom Fighters, CM Sawant Highlights Development Gains
PM Modi commemorates Goa Liberation Day by recalling the sacrifices of freedom fighters, while CM Sawant underscores Goa’s achievements in education, infrastructure, and other commitments.
Published : December 19, 2025 at 2:08 PM IST
Panaji: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recalled the sacrifices of the freedom fighters on the 64th Goa Liberation Day and termed it a “defining chapter” in India's national journey.
“Goa Liberation Day reminds us of a defining chapter in our national journey. We recall the indomitable spirit of those who refused to accept injustice and fought for freedom with courage and conviction,” the prime minister wrote on X. “Their sacrifices continue to inspire us as we work towards the all-round progress of Goa,” he said.
The day, celebrated on December 19 every year, marks the success of ‘Operation Vijay’ undertaken by the armed forces to liberate Goa from Portuguese rule in 1961.
The main commemoration of the 64th Goa Liberation Day was held at the Goa University Ground, Taleigao, where Chief Minister Pramod Sawant hoisted the national flag as the Police Band played the National Anthem and a Guard of Honour presented the National Salute.
Addressing the event, Sawant said Goa’s progress was way ahead despite getting the freedom late. He said the status reflects the resilience of its people and the strong foundations laid by earlier leaders. “The state has achieved 100 per cent literacy and made significant strides in infrastructure development, drinking water supply to households, and overall human development indicators, including per capita income and quality of life,” he said.
Recalling the liberation struggle, Sawant referred to Operation Vijay and historic uprisings such as the Pinto revolt and the Cuncolim revolt, terming these movements symbols of the indomitable spirit of the Goan people.
He also paid tribute to freedom fighters and martyrs who laid down their lives for Goa’s freedom, including Balarai Mapari, T.B. Cunha and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, and remembered Colonel Benipal Singh and others who died during the liberation movement.
Sawant credited former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who died late last year, as the founder of modern Goa, saying that a strong foundation for the state’s present growth was due to his people-centric governance. He also acknowledged the role of former chief minister Bhausaheb Bandodkar and Padma Shri awardee Libiya Lobo Sardesai.
The chief minister appealed to industries and citizens to keep the coastal state clean and ensure that its beauty and serenity remain intact. He said maintaining cleanliness in the state is essential for the growth of the tourism sector. “The state government has commissioned waste management plants to treat e-waste and hazardous waste,” he said.
“I appeal to all industries not to dispose of their waste on the roadside in an unscientific manner. Facilities exist to treat all kinds of waste, and these should be used to keep Goa clean,” he said.
Sawant also urged the locals to work towards realising the visions of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) and ‘Viksit Goa’ (Developed Goa).
On the occasion, several police, fire service, civil defence and home guard personnel were honoured with medals for meritorious and gallant service during the programme. Cultural performances by school students marked the celebrations.
President Droupadi Murmu also greeted the people of Goa on the state’s liberation day and said the nation remembers the bravehearts who fought relentlessly against colonial rule.
In a post on X, Murmu said the country salutes freedom fighters and armed forces for their unwavering resolve and unflinching dedication. "I wish the people of Goa a bright and prosperous future," she said.
“On Goa Liberation Day, the nation remembers with gratitude the bravehearts who fought relentlessly to liberate Goa from colonial rule,” the president said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted the people of Goa on the occasion of its Liberation Day.
“The present generation may not know that Indians had to obtain permission to visit Goa till 1961. Many great souls like Prabhakar Vaidya, Bala Raya Mapari, Nanaji Deshmukh Ji, and Jagannath Rao Joshi Ji stood against this and fought for the liberation of Goa. After great sacrifices made by our patriots, Goa became an integral part of India,” he wrote on X.
