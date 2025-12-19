ETV Bharat / bharat

Goa Liberation Day: PM Modi Remembers Freedom Fighters, CM Sawant Highlights Development Gains

Goa CM Pramod Sawant inspecting the guard of honour during the celebrations of 64th Goa Liberation Day ( Special arrangement )

Panaji: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recalled the sacrifices of the freedom fighters on the 64th Goa Liberation Day and termed it a “defining chapter” in India's national journey.

“Goa Liberation Day reminds us of a defining chapter in our national journey. We recall the indomitable spirit of those who refused to accept injustice and fought for freedom with courage and conviction,” the prime minister wrote on X. “Their sacrifices continue to inspire us as we work towards the all-round progress of Goa,” he said.

The day, celebrated on December 19 every year, marks the success of ‘Operation Vijay’ undertaken by the armed forces to liberate Goa from Portuguese rule in 1961.

The main commemoration of the 64th Goa Liberation Day was held at the Goa University Ground, Taleigao, where Chief Minister Pramod Sawant hoisted the national flag as the Police Band played the National Anthem and a Guard of Honour presented the National Salute.

Addressing the event, Sawant said Goa’s progress was way ahead despite getting the freedom late. He said the status reflects the resilience of its people and the strong foundations laid by earlier leaders. “The state has achieved 100 per cent literacy and made significant strides in infrastructure development, drinking water supply to households, and overall human development indicators, including per capita income and quality of life,” he said.

Recalling the liberation struggle, Sawant referred to Operation Vijay and historic uprisings such as the Pinto revolt and the Cuncolim revolt, terming these movements symbols of the indomitable spirit of the Goan people.

Cultural program at to celebrate the 64th Goa Liberation Day (Special arrangement)

He also paid tribute to freedom fighters and martyrs who laid down their lives for Goa’s freedom, including Balarai Mapari, T.B. Cunha and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, and remembered Colonel Benipal Singh and others who died during the liberation movement.