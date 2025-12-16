ETV Bharat / bharat

Goa Club Fire: Goa Police Gets Two-Day Transit Remand Of Luthra Brothers

Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of Goa's Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub where a massive fire killed 25 people, upon their arrival in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. The brothers were deported from Thailand on Tuesday and taken into custody by Delhi and Goa police as soon as they landed in Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed the Goa Police a two-day transit remand of Luthra brothers, Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of the Goa nightclub where 25 people were killed in a fire on December 6. The Goa Police produced both the accused before Judicial Magistrate Twinkle Chawla in the Patiala House Court to seek transit remand of three days.

The investigating officer informed the court that they will be taken to Goa by flight at the earliest. The Judicial Magistrate allowed the Goa Police a transit remand of the Luthra brothers for two days. Both the accused were taken to court in two separate police vehicles amid heavy security.

This comes as both of them landed in India and were arrested by the Goa Police after the Thai authorities deported the Luthra brothers to India. They were also taken to the Safdarjang Hospital for their medical checkup. The deportation comes amid an ongoing probe into the deadly blaze, which triggered widespread outrage and led to scrutiny over alleged safety violations and lapses by the nightclub management.