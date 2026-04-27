Go Door-to-Door, Convince Everyone To Vote TMC: Kejriwal To 27 Lakh Excluded Voters Of Bengal
"Like names of Subhash Chandra Bose and Khudiram Bose, so too will this struggle be recorded for posterity," said Kejriwal, reports Shamsher Ali, Monojit Das.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 11:48 AM IST
Kolkata: The focus in West Bengal on Sunday may have been on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-octane roadshow in North Kolkata, but elsewhere across the city, Arvind Kejriwal — the former Chief Minister of Delhi and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party — dialed up the political heat by holding three consecutive public rallies, in which he urged the 27 lakh "deprived" Bengal voters, whose names have been struck off the electoral rolls, should go door-to-door and campaign on behalf of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
Speaking at an election rally in Beleghata in support of TMC's Kunal Ghosh, Kejriwal delivered a direct message: "This is not merely an election; it is a battle to save democracy. Let these 27 lakh people unite, go door-to-door, and convince everyone that they must vote for TMC."
He asserted that the exclusion of such a massive number of names was no ordinary error, but rather a calculated conspiracy. "27 lakh — that is the population of a small country!" Kejriwal remarked. "To snatch away voting rights in this manner is tantamount to casting doubt upon one's very citizenship."
Taking aim at the BJP, he stated, "The public is against them. That is why they are attempting to win by manipulating the voter lists."
Directly targeting Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, Kejriwal added, "Across the country, the popularity of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah is waning. The entire nation now detests them. People are outraged, and this sentiment is clearly reflected on social media. Even Donald Trump is hurling insults at him!"
Making his debut on the campaign trail in West Bengal, Kejriwal also asserted his own role as a partner in this "battle to save democracy". Drawing a parallel with the freedom struggle, he remarked, "Just as the names of Subhash Chandra Bose and Khudiram Bose are etched in history, so too will the story of this struggle be recorded for posterity."
Throughout his speeches during TMC's election campaign, the name of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee featured prominently and repeatedly. According to Kejriwal, "Didi has no personal agenda. She is fighting as an ordinary citizen. Everyone — from the ED and CBI to the Central government itself — is hounding her, yet she continues to fight on."
Appealing to workers of all political parties — from the Left to the BJP — to rise above political divisions and cast their votes, he remarked, "Those who love their country should set aside their party affiliations. If you wish to save the nation, stand in support of Mamata Banerjee."
Kejriwal also drew upon his own experiences, asserting, "I, too, was sent to jail on the basis of fabricated charges. The courts subsequently declared those allegations to be baseless. In precisely the same manner, Central agencies are now being weaponised to suppress the opposition."
All in all, by launching a scathing attack against the BJP and openly pledging his support to the TMC during a public rally in Kolkata, Arvind Kejriwal has added a new dimension to the state's electoral politics. It now remains to be seen whether this will have any tangible impact at the ballot box.
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