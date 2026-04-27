ETV Bharat / bharat

Go Door-to-Door, Convince Everyone To Vote TMC: Kejriwal To 27 Lakh Excluded Voters Of Bengal

Kolkata: The focus in West Bengal on Sunday may have been on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-octane roadshow in North Kolkata, but elsewhere across the city, Arvind Kejriwal — the former Chief Minister of Delhi and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party — dialed up the political heat by holding three consecutive public rallies, in which he urged the 27 lakh "deprived" Bengal voters, whose names have been struck off the electoral rolls, should go door-to-door and campaign on behalf of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Speaking at an election rally in Beleghata in support of TMC's Kunal Ghosh, Kejriwal delivered a direct message: "This is not merely an election; it is a battle to save democracy. Let these 27 lakh people unite, go door-to-door, and convince everyone that they must vote for TMC."

He asserted that the exclusion of such a massive number of names was no ordinary error, but rather a calculated conspiracy. "27 lakh — that is the population of a small country!" Kejriwal remarked. "To snatch away voting rights in this manner is tantamount to casting doubt upon one's very citizenship."

Taking aim at the BJP, he stated, "The public is against them. That is why they are attempting to win by manipulating the voter lists."

Directly targeting Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, Kejriwal added, "Across the country, the popularity of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah is waning. The entire nation now detests them. People are outraged, and this sentiment is clearly reflected on social media. Even Donald Trump is hurling insults at him!"