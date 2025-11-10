ETV Bharat / bharat

'Go Before HC, Will Fix A Time Frame': SC Declines To Entertain Amritpal Singh's Plea Challenging His Detention

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea filed by radical preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh challenging his detention under the National Security Act (NSA).

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria. At the outset, Justice Kumar observed that the petitioner should move before the Punjab and Haryana High Court with his plea. The bench made it clear that it is not keen to entertain the plea now. The bench said it can request the high court to dispose of it within a time frame, and told the counsel, representing Singh, “we know your apprehension, we will fix the time…”.

The counsel contended that the apex court had already entertained a plea in connection with Ladakhi education reformer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s detention under the NSA. “No, that was the case because from one state to another state he has been deported…” the bench observed orally, and asked Singh's counsel to move before the high court and assured him that it will fix a time for the high court to decide his plea.

The counsel said his client has been in detention for nearly two years now, and the entire grounds of detention are based on one FIR, in which a chargesheet has been filed and trial has been started, and asked, “so, why the detention then?”