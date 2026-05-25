GMC Or Veterinary Hospital? 'Cow' Spotted Inside Jammu Kashmir Hospital; AAP MLA Seeks Action
AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, who has been at loggerheads with the administration asked Health Minister to 'use her own language' to tackle the issue.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
Jammu: In a shocking incident reported from Jammu and Kashmir, an animal, seemingly a cow strayed into Government Medical College Hospital Doda where it even defecated inside the Emergency section raising serious concerns over healthcare.
Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) legislator Mehraj Malik, who shared the video of the incident, has sarcastically asked Health Minister Sakina Itoo to “use her own language” to tackle the issue given his war of words with the local authorities in the recent past.
"I am ashamed, this is the situation at the GMC Doda emergency ward. But my language is bad according to them, so requesting Sakina Itoo ji to use her own language to tackle this. Else I will," Malik captioned the video showing a black animal seemingly a cow inside the emergency section of GMC Doda.
I am ashamed, this is the situation of GMC Doda emergency ward. But my language is bad according to them, so requesting Sakina Itoo ji to use her own language to tackle this. Else i will @OmarAbdullah @sakinaitoo @OfficeOfLGJandK @manojsinha_ pic.twitter.com/b6uycSvEal— Mehraj Malik (@MehrajMalikAAP) May 25, 2026
"Keep making such videos wherever you see such things," he added.
The incident is said to be on Sunday evening when the rush of the patients and staff of the hospital usually remains low due to holiday. It has raised serious questions over the hospital security and hygiene.
Reacting to the legislator's video on X, netizens expressed shock over the incident with some taking a sarcastic jibe at the authorities.
“Have some shame bro the poor cow had some gastrointestinal issues hence she rushed to the hospital ! Whatever happened to humanity,” a user wrote.
“What is wrong with you, why can't a mother shower her blessings on sick sons by excreting the waste, the smell of which can cure 100 diseases,” another said.
The AAP MLA has been vocal against the health and medical education department over alleged dereliction of duties. This even led to him being booked by the district administration under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) last year on September 8.
Malik had opened front against a few doctors of the GMC Doda. After his PSA was quashed by the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the MLA had taken on Health Minister Sakeena for not doing enough to improve the health and medical education department.
The dossier of the administration had mentioned the use of foul language by the MLA against doctors, as one of the many points of taking action against him.