ETV Bharat / bharat

GMC Or Veterinary Hospital? 'Cow' Spotted Inside Jammu Kashmir Hospital; AAP MLA Seeks Action

Jammu: In a shocking incident reported from Jammu and Kashmir, an animal, seemingly a cow strayed into Government Medical College Hospital Doda where it even defecated inside the Emergency section raising serious concerns over healthcare.

Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) legislator Mehraj Malik, who shared the video of the incident, has sarcastically asked Health Minister Sakina Itoo to “use her own language” to tackle the issue given his war of words with the local authorities in the recent past.

"I am ashamed, this is the situation at the GMC Doda emergency ward. But my language is bad according to them, so requesting Sakina Itoo ji to use her own language to tackle this. Else I will," Malik captioned the video showing a black animal seemingly a cow inside the emergency section of GMC Doda.

"Keep making such videos wherever you see such things," he added.

The incident is said to be on Sunday evening when the rush of the patients and staff of the hospital usually remains low due to holiday. It has raised serious questions over the hospital security and hygiene.