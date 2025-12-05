Global Shifts Demand Quality-Driven Growth For Telangana's USD 3 Trillion Vision: ISB Expert
ISB Professor Prasanna Tantri said Telangana can reach a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047 if it leverages global trends and boosts foreign investment.
Hyderabad: Indian School of Business (ISB) Professor Prasanna Tantri, who is leading the research team preparing the ‘Telangana Rising-2047’ Vision Document, said that Telangana must factor in these global realities while aiming for a USD 3 trillion economy. "The world is moving through a phase of de-globalisation. While China continues to grow, major countries like Japan, Korea and the United States remain its top consumers. Today, people are increasingly hesitant to buy goods from other nations unless the product quality is exceptional," said Tantri.
Prof. Tantri, Director of the Centre for Analytical Finance at ISB, asserted that achieving a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047 is “not impossible”. He noted that while Telangana currently attracts around USD 3 billion in foreign investments, states like Maharashtra receive USD 10–11 billion, indicating a large gap but also a strong potential. “Telangana, too, can attract foreign investments on the scale of Maharashtra,” he said.
According to him, the state has immense growth opportunities across key sectors, including manufacturing, services, and tourism. What is required, he emphasised, is a clear vision and sustained strategic action.
In a special interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat, Prof. Tantri detailed the opportunities ahead for Telangana and the strategies needed to strengthen the state economy and achieve the USD 3 trillion target.
Excerpts from the interview
ETV Bharat: How is the Telangana economy currently?
Prof. Tantri: The Telangana economy is currently at USD 200 billion. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's goal is to take it to USD 3 trillion by 2047. This is a very big task, and to reach that goal, a dollar growth of 13 per cent is required. If we consider dollar growth, real growth is required up to 11 per cent. Currently, it is about 7.85 per cent. It will take a lot of effort to go up to 11 per cent. But it is not impossible; such rapid growth has not happened anywhere in the last 25 years. It has not happened even in China in recent times. There are figures for growth in many states, but there is no detail on how they were actually achieved. The World Bank has formulated a long-term development model. It is based on Robert Solow's growth model. According to this, if activities continue as they are now, Telangana will reach an economy of USD 1.1 to 1.2 trillion by 2047. To reach a USD 3 trillion economy, there should be three times more growth in the current activities.
ETB: What should be done to reach the USD 3 trillion economy that the government has set for itself?
Prof. Tantri: For long-term growth, we should focus on four main factors. They are workers, worker productivity, investment, and capital productivity. The population growth rate in Telangana is decreasing. Even if migration increases, there is no possibility of increasing the number of workers. The number of female workers may increase, and this is a useful factor to some extent. So the remaining three, that is, the burden will be more on worker productivity, investment, and capital productivity. In this context, we have focused on what to do and how to achieve long-term sustainability.
Another major problem is the decline in the savings rate. It has fallen from 40 to 28 per cent in two decades. To reach a USD 3 trillion economy, it needs to increase by 50 to 60 per cent. However, savings are not increasing in Telangana. Therefore, it needs to rely more on foreign direct investment. Currently, Telangana is receiving about USD 3 billion in investments. Like Maharashtra, Telangana also needs to increase, and this is not impossible. Maharashtra also did not receive USD 10 to 11 billion in direct investments at once. Therefore, Telangana also has a chance.
ETB: Do you think this vision document is feasible?
Prof. Tantri: I am not saying it is not possible. We need to work hard, and if the government does it with a vision, it is definitely possible. How we focus on productivity, how we bring the best talent to the boards, and how we attract great scientists from all over the world are important. In addition to attracting the best talent to all sectors like pharma and defence, we should also focus on tourism development and higher education.
High-quality education is necessary for human resource development, as this will help in generating high-quality startups. Startups like food delivery are showing positive signs towards the target set by the state. Apart from these, there is a need for high-end startups. We have made many such recommendations. Everyone should share in this growth. We have also suggested how to involve everyone, including women and the underprivileged. There are a lot of employment opportunities in the tourism sector. Currently, fewer tourists are coming to India than to European countries. If we look at our history and the regions of the country, there is a lot of potential for tourism development.
ETB: Has such a large-scale growth happened anywhere in the world?
Prof. Tantri: China has come close. It has achieved ten per cent growth, and we have set a target of 11 per cent. But here we are doing it as a state. Some provinces in China, especially Shanghai, have achieved growth of ten to 12 per cent. When we look at it like this, it is clear that Telangana has the potential to achieve this not as a country but as a state. Japan in the 1960s and Korea in the 1960s-70s also achieved growth.
Investments are high in China, as they invest 55 to 60 per cent of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP). There is a big difference between Telangana and China. There is no situation to invest so much here, and the reason for this is that savings are low. China's savings are up to 45 per cent. These are likely to increase to 50 to 55 per cent. Here, the savings rate is less than 35 per cent. So the development model here is different.
We need to get more investment in the form of foreign direct investment. If we want to produce high-quality goods that others do not have, then research related to innovation and productivity should be done quickly. If the rupee appreciates and the dollar falls, our work will be easier. This would have happened in the long run. It was not taken into account in the current growth of Telangana. The model we proposed is unique.
ETB: What is the big strategy in Vision 2047?
Prof. Tantri: The main objective of this document is to benefit the entire population. The vision document was formulated to increase jobs. Although we have to focus on manufacturing, the service sector, agriculture, etc., the manufacturing sector should be given high priority. It should be divided into two: tradable and non-tradable. There is international competition in IT and pharma. We should go high-end in such things. Then our people will earn more income.
Non-tradables include doctors, nurses, teachers, food vendors, drivers, etc. Their income does not depend on the product they make. If their customers are rich, they get more income. A dentist in India is more skilled than a dentist in America. But the income is higher for a dentist in America. This is because the customers there are rich. Most people are poor here. There is fierce competition for key jobs at the top level in the tradable sector. These jobs strengthen the local economy. As a result, other jobs will come.
