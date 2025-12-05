ETV Bharat / bharat

Global Shifts Demand Quality-Driven Growth For Telangana's USD 3 Trillion Vision: ISB Expert

Hyderabad: Indian School of Business (ISB) Professor Prasanna Tantri, who is leading the research team preparing the ‘Telangana Rising-2047’ Vision Document, said that Telangana must factor in these global realities while aiming for a USD 3 trillion economy. "The world is moving through a phase of de-globalisation. While China continues to grow, major countries like Japan, Korea and the United States remain its top consumers. Today, people are increasingly hesitant to buy goods from other nations unless the product quality is exceptional," said Tantri.

Prof. Tantri, Director of the Centre for Analytical Finance at ISB, asserted that achieving a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047 is “not impossible”. He noted that while Telangana currently attracts around USD 3 billion in foreign investments, states like Maharashtra receive USD 10–11 billion, indicating a large gap but also a strong potential. “Telangana, too, can attract foreign investments on the scale of Maharashtra,” he said.

According to him, the state has immense growth opportunities across key sectors, including manufacturing, services, and tourism. What is required, he emphasised, is a clear vision and sustained strategic action.

In a special interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat, Prof. Tantri detailed the opportunities ahead for Telangana and the strategies needed to strengthen the state economy and achieve the USD 3 trillion target.

Excerpts from the interview

ETV Bharat: How is the Telangana economy currently?

Prof. Tantri: The Telangana economy is currently at USD 200 billion. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's goal is to take it to USD 3 trillion by 2047. This is a very big task, and to reach that goal, a dollar growth of 13 per cent is required. If we consider dollar growth, real growth is required up to 11 per cent. Currently, it is about 7.85 per cent. It will take a lot of effort to go up to 11 per cent. But it is not impossible; such rapid growth has not happened anywhere in the last 25 years. It has not happened even in China in recent times. There are figures for growth in many states, but there is no detail on how they were actually achieved. The World Bank has formulated a long-term development model. It is based on Robert Solow's growth model. According to this, if activities continue as they are now, Telangana will reach an economy of USD 1.1 to 1.2 trillion by 2047. To reach a USD 3 trillion economy, there should be three times more growth in the current activities.

ETB: What should be done to reach the USD 3 trillion economy that the government has set for itself?

Prof. Tantri: For long-term growth, we should focus on four main factors. They are workers, worker productivity, investment, and capital productivity. The population growth rate in Telangana is decreasing. Even if migration increases, there is no possibility of increasing the number of workers. The number of female workers may increase, and this is a useful factor to some extent. So the remaining three, that is, the burden will be more on worker productivity, investment, and capital productivity. In this context, we have focused on what to do and how to achieve long-term sustainability.

Another major problem is the decline in the savings rate. It has fallen from 40 to 28 per cent in two decades. To reach a USD 3 trillion economy, it needs to increase by 50 to 60 per cent. However, savings are not increasing in Telangana. Therefore, it needs to rely more on foreign direct investment. Currently, Telangana is receiving about USD 3 billion in investments. Like Maharashtra, Telangana also needs to increase, and this is not impossible. Maharashtra also did not receive USD 10 to 11 billion in direct investments at once. Therefore, Telangana also has a chance.

ETB: Do you think this vision document is feasible?